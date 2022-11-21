New Published Study Further Demonstrates the Ability of Natera's mPCR Technology to Monitor Immunotherapy Response in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Patients

ctDNA reduction at week nine in patients treated with tebentafusp was associated with improved overall survival

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced the publication of a new study in Nature Medicine, which shows that its mPCR technology is able to assess response to tebentafusp in treatment-refractory metastatic uveal melanoma. The findings indicated an association between early reductions in ctDNA and longer overall survival, suggesting that traditional radiographic-based response criteria don't accurately reflect tebentafusp-related clinical activity and benefit. The full study can be found here .

(PRNewswire)

The study reports results from a multi-center, single-arm, open-label phase 2 study of tebentafusp in 127 patients with previously treated metastatic uveal melanoma – an aggressive, but rare, cancer of the eye. Despite an overall response rate of 5%, the median overall survival (16.8 months) was more than double that of previous studies,1 suggesting the need for additional tools to help predict outcomes.

Key takeaways from the study include:

Pre-treatment ctDNA levels are strongly correlated with tumor burden and prognosis; below-median levels had longer overall survival compared with the subset with above-median levels (HR 0.23).

Reduction in ctDNA levels at week nine is associated with greater improvement in overall survival, even in patients with apparent radiographic progression (HR 0.47).

The 1-year overall survival in patients with ctDNA clearance was 100% compared with 52% in those with increased ctDNA.

"We're excited to see another study showing the potential for ctDNA-based technology to monitor immunotherapy response," said Minetta Liu, M.D., chief medical officer of oncology at Natera. "This study redemonstrates the broad utility of ctDNA as a reliable pan-cancer biomarker of disease status."

About Natera

References

