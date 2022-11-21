The partnership with the Levittown, Penn. home service company adds to P1 Service Group's portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic region

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P1 Service Group, an industry-leading growth partner that provides world-class resources to its home service partner companies across the country, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with McHales, Inc., an award-winning home services company based in Levittown, Pennsylvania, adding to P1's operations in the greater Philadelphia region.

P1 Service Group announces partnership with McHales, Inc., an award-winning home service company led by Tim McHale (pictured), adding to the organization's Mid-Atlantic portfolio. (PRNewswire)

For nearly 70 years, McHales has served the Levittown community by providing a variety of home service options, including plumbing, heating, cooling, electrical, and kitchen and bath remodeling. The company has also given more than $25,000 to local charities since 2019 through its McHales Cares program.

"McHales is an ideal partner company for us," said P1 CEO Jeff Belk. "As a long-standing family-owned and operated business, McHales is committed to the community and dedicated to its team, which has helped them build their business for the past seven decades."

P1 Service Group's partnership with McHales has empowered owner Tim McHale to better serve homeowners in Bucks County and surrounding counties while still providing a stable and rewarding workplace for his technicians, customer service representatives, and team members.

"This partnership will allow us to take our company to the next level. P1 Service Group has the leadership team and resources to support the growth of McHales for many years to come," McHale said.

McHale said he believes P1 and its leadership team deeply cares about his team's success.

"They really do live up to their commitment to put people first and have enabled my team to flourish," he said. "It was important to me that we continued the family feel within our business, and P1 has felt like family since our first meeting."

For more information about P1 Service Group, please visit www.p1servicegroup.com. P1 Service Group is financially backed by River Sea Network and The Edgewater Funds.

About P1 Service Group

Founded in 2021, P1 Service Group is an industry-leading growth partner to home service companies across the country. P1 supports its residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical partner companies with a 'people first' approach, providing resources in the areas of recruiting, marketing, finance, training, leadership, acquisitions, business strategy, call center management, equipment pricing and procurement, and more. P1 partners with home service companies in the range of $10 to $100 million in annual revenue that share in the belief of its mission. P1 believes growth and profits come as a result of satisfied and supported team members through a positive, thriving culture. For more information, please visit www.p1servicegroup.com.

About River Sea Network

River Sea Network, founded in 2020, is a private investment management firm located in New York City. Although it pursues other strategies, River Sea is currently investing committed capital in the residential heating & air conditioning industry. Following a transaction, River Sea provides capital investment, strategic advice, business consultation and human resources to help companies achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit www.riverseanetwork.com.

About The Edgewater Funds

The Edgewater Funds is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $3.0 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Through Edgewater Growth Capital Partners, they partner with management to help accelerate growth in their businesses. They are a flexible partner and can execute control and non-control investments. Please contact info@edgewaterfunds.com for any questions or information.

