TKO Miller Advises Scaffold Resource, LLC on its Acquisition of REACH Service & Equipment, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce that Scaffold Resource, LLC ("Scaffold Resource"), a Lanham, MD-based provider of vertical access solutions, shoring, and specialized services for the commercial construction and infrastructure markets, has acquired REACH Service & Equipment, Inc. ("REACH Services" or "REACH"), the leading dealer of suspended access/swing stage solutions in South Florida.

About Scaffold Resource

Founded in 1998, Scaffold Resource has rapidly emerged as a premier source for scaffolding access and shoring solutions in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and surrounding areas. Over the past two decades, Scaffold Resource has grown to offer an extensive range of services, including design, erection, inspection, and maintenance of scaffolding, shoring, wall bracing, and construction hoist systems, to meet the unique needs of any type of construction, restoration, or renovation project while adhering to the highest standard of safety.

About REACH Service & Equipment

REACH Services has been a safety- and performance-driven dealer of suspended access solutions for South Florida's construction community for more than 20 years. Headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL, the Company provides a wide variety of modular work platforms for commercial, restoration, and residential projects. With its factory-trained and experienced engineers and technicians, rapid customer response time, and long-held safety record, REACH brings specific expertise in swing stage scaffold technology.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website http://www.tkomiller.com

