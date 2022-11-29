BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Month, Archer Roose , one of the leading canned wine companies with Elizabeth Banks as its Chief Creative Officer, launches across the country at Target in over 300 stores.

Archer Roose (PRNewswire)

Leading Canned Wine Brand Archer Roose Launches at Target

This is a huge milestone for Archer Roose, and signifies their continued position as an innovator within the canned wine sector and from a retail perspective. The news falls on the heels of the recent announcement regarding Constellation Brands' investment into the business, as well as their foray into the metaverse .

The retail partnership with Target speaks to Archer Roose's continued objective to democratize wine and make it more accessible for consumers nationwide. Being physically available at Target stores is a notable proof point of bringing this high quality liquid into more consumer's hands.

"We as a brand are dedicated to producing affordable luxury wines with minimal intervention," Marian Leitner-Waldman, CEO of Archer Roose. "It goes without saying that Target is a perfect retail partner as our values and missions are very much aligned."

In fact, Elizabeth Banks played a critical role in placing Archer Roose on shelves in Target stores. As a key player in the brand and an active participant in the evolution of it, her involvement is what pushed this retail partnership forward, and speaks to the ability to create a successful celebrity-backed brand.

"From the engaging content that Elizabeth stars in for our brand, to joining the team in meetings to discuss the tremendous value of Archer Roose for Target, Archer Roose can credit a huge portion of this win to Elizabeth's very active role," adds Leitner-Waldman.

Archer Roose Bubbly and Bubbly Rose are now available in over 300 Target stores across the US. Please visit target.com to find the nearest Target store retailing Archer Roose.

About Archer Roose

Archer Roose takes pride in the craftsmanship of our wine. We return to the foundation of wine as it was―garnering relationships with the winemaking community, preserving terroir, and sourcing the highest quality wine with the highest quality grapes. But we also shape the foundation of wine as it should be―with mindfulness to the planet and to the lifestyles of those who drink them. We create the new tradition, fitting Archer Roose wines into the modern lifestyle for the modern drinker.

For more information, please visit www.archerroose.com and check out our Instagram and Facebook.

About Elizabeth Banks

Actress, producer, writer and director Elizabeth Banks is known for roles in both comedy and drama, as well as film and television. Her work includes stand-out performances in projects including The Hunger Games franchise, Love & Mercy, The LEGO Movie and Mrs. America. She is also a three-time Emmy nominee for her recurring roles in 30 Rock and Modern Family. On the production side, Banks made her directorial debut in 2015 with Pitch Perfect 2, and produced the Pitch Perfect franchise through her production company Brownstone Productions, along with her husband Max Handelman. Brownstone Productions' slate includes multiple film, television and digital collaborations across various networks and studios, including the critically-acclaimed comedy Shrill on Hulu (starring SNL's Aidy Bryant), and the Pitch Perfect television series spinoff Bumper in Berlin on Peacock. Banks can currently be seen starring in the feature drama Call Jane alongside Sigourney Weaver, which premiered at Sundance and London Film Festival. Up next, Banks will star in The Beanie Bubble alongside Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook; and A Mistake directed by Christine Jeffs. Banks produced and directed Universal Pictures' comedy-thriller Cocaine Bear, which is set to release in February of 2023.

Media Contact:

Taylor Foxman / taylor@theindustrycollective.org

Archer Roose logo (PRNewsfoto/Archer Roose) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Archer Roose