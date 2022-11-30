CTA announces healthcare keynote, Nasdaq CEO and CoinDesk partnership

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation builds for CES® 2023, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today held a virtual press conference highlighting record post-pandemic sales and continued momentum that, if held today, make CES 2023 50% bigger than CES 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Consumer Technology Association) (PRNewswire)

CES 2023 on track for record post-pandemic growth. CTA announces healthcare keynote, Nasdaq CEO and CoinDesk partnership

"The growth of, and excitement for, CES 2023 continue as we get closer to the moment where the world's most influential technology innovators meet in person with customers, media, investors and policymakers," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "We are thrilled with the show's momentum and look forward to opening the halls of innovation in January. We'll learn about emerging global economic trends, what's next in healthcare, automotive, Web3/metaverse and see the nexus of technology for good."

CES 2023 by the numbers (as of Nov. 28 – they will grow):

2,000,000+ net square feet/ 186,000m 2 of exhibits (50% bigger than CES 2022)

Nearly 1000 new exhibitors and more than 2400 in total

One of the largest global auto shows

2100 CES 2023 Innovation Award entries – a record

100,000 attendee goal with 1/3 from outside the U.S.

Sold out Media Days on Jan. 3-4

3000+ media registered

Adena T. Friedman, president and CEO of Nasdaq, and the first woman CEO to lead a global stock exchange, will join Shapiro for a Great Minds session, "What's Next for the 21st Century Economy," on Jan. 6.

Also, a Jan. 5 keynote conversation will feature top healthcare leaders. "The Future of Care in America: A New Hybrid Model" will explore how innovation is enabling a new model for patient care—one that blends quality in-person care with virtual diagnostic and other tools for a more holistic and accessible patient experience that leads to better health outcomes. The keynote includes:

Dr. Susan Turney , CEO, Marshfield Clinic Health System

Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella , Chief Medical Officer, Teladoc

CoinDesk is the title sponsor and producer of the "CES Web3 Studio Presented by CoinDesk." The company will curate a half-day Web3 conference program, and the studio will feature interviews with some of the most influential Web3 voices. It will cover the latest cryptocurrency and blockchain news and innovations from CES. The show will also feature Web3 programming by the Blockchain Association.

With four days of visionary keynotes and conference programs, audiences will hear from industry experts, including top leaders from John Deere, AMD, BMW and Delta Air Lines. Dozens of conference tracks and 200 sessions will cover the key show themes that include Digital Health, Web3/Metaverse, Sustainability and Human Security for All. Registration is open and prices increase on Dec. 5.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-8, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

About CES:

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2023 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2023. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Upcoming Events:

Media Contact: Patrick Pannett, ppannett@cta.tech

Dr. Susan Turney, CEO, Marshfield Clinic Health System (PRNewswire)

Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, Chief Medical Officer, Teladoc (PRNewswire)

CoinDesk.com logo (PRNewswire)

CES 2023 by the numbers:2,000,000+ net square feet/186,000m2 of exhibits (50% of CES 2022)Nearly 1000 new exhibitors and more than 2400 in totalOne of the largest and fastest growing global auto shows2100 CES 2023 Innovation Award entries – a record100,000 attendee goal with 1/3 from outside the U.S.Sold out Media Days on Jan. 3-43000+ media registeredas of Nov. 29 – numbers will grow (PRNewswire)

Adena Friedman, president and Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association