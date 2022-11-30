Genie Energy Acquires Retail Customer Portfolio Spread Across Seven States

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, announced today that it has acquired a portfolio of residential and small commercial customer contracts from Mega Energy.

Genie Energy is a leading provider of electricity and natural gas to homes and small businesses in the Eastern U.S. Genie also operates an E&P company with an active exploratory program in Northern Israel. (PRNewswire)

"Market conditions are producing attractive opportunities for portfolio expansion in some of our retail supply markets," said Michael Stein, Genie Energy's CEO. "Our strong balance sheet, with significant cash reserves, positions us to compete for additional books of business at favorable prices. We will continue to look for customer acquisition opportunities as specific markets become more conducive to growth."

"Mega Energy believes the time is right to transfer our portfolio to Genie Energy as this will enhance our customers' long-term service with expanded product offerings and additional resources," said Javed Meghani, Chairman of WP&G Holdings, LLC., dba Mega Energy. "We are committed to providing a seamless service experience as each of our highly valued customers moves to the Genie Energy platform."

The portfolio of acquired customers is located in seven states in the Northeast and Midwest, all within Genie's current geographic footprint of deregulated retail markets. It comprises approximately 11,000 residential and commercial customer meters. The Company expects the acquired portfolio to be immediately accretive. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vin Deshpande and Fernando Alvarez of Drexel Hamilton served as exclusive financial advisors to Mega Energy.

