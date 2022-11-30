grommunio: Drop-in alternative to MS Exchange

VIENNA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2020, grommunio, an Austrian software manufacturer has been offering exactly what data protectionists and security experts have been demanding for years: A replacement for Microsoft Exchange that works with standard programs and can be set up in infrastructures of any size.

The "drop-in" replacement for Exchange supports all software protocols used by Microsoft's server, works in the usual way and without changes to clients with Outlook, Android, iPhone and Linux clients and includes a modern web interface including administration interface.

At the same time, the innovative open source architecture makes grommunio more secure, efficient, transparent and traceable than competitors, while also being significantly faster and more resource-efficient. grommunio runs on Raspberry Pi up to mainframes.

However, grommunio offers not only email, calendar, tasks, office and contacts, but also chat, video conferencing and file synchronization, as it relies on proven enterprise open source components.

The attractive solutions for administrators are due to a powerful portal for administration of grommunio servers. Warnings about impending bottlenecks ("predictive monitoring") and a self-service portal for users as well as an installation wizard with data transfer from existing systems are also included.

grommunio works so smoothly as a replacement for Microsoft Exchange environments of any size, because the software directly accesses the functions that Exchange itself provides. In addition to MAPI/HTTP, grommunio offers all common open standards, which ensures openness, transparency, security and stability - and simplifies any migration to grommunio: IMAP, POP3, SMTP, EAS, CalDAV and CardDAV are the most prominent examples.

From the website of the manufacturer https://grommunio.com/ a free community version and detailed information is available.

