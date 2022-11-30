Interos Taps Entrepreneurial Tech Standout as New Chief Operating Officer

Accomplished strategic business leader Evangelos Antypas brings proven track record of scaling critical enterprise technology solutions for customers

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, the world's leading AI technology and supply chain visibility company, today announced the appointment of Evangelos Antypas as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Evangelos will lead end-to-end commercial and business operations while executing strategies to unlock new growth opportunities across the vibrant supply chain visibility and operational resilience landscape.

Interos (www.Interos.net) provides eco-system mapping and supply chain risk solutions.

Evangelos joins Interos from Fullsteam, a PE-backed payments technology company where he was Group President overseeing 15 portfolio companies. A skilled technology strategist and global business leader with 25+ years of experience in strategy, sales, marketing, finance, general management, IT and operations, Evangelos brings a proven record of navigating challenging market conditions and accelerating results through collaboration.

"Evangelos brings a special blend of discipline and focus to high growth organizations like Interos that are accelerating their market leadership, industry impact, and technology placement, even in the midst of economic uncertainty," says Interos CEO and Founder, Jennifer Bisceglie. "He's the right leader at the right time to take on this critical role."

Evangelos is deeply experienced in accelerating companies to the next stage of their evolution by focusing on profitable growth within a customer centric business model. He was a key leader at asTech, enabling the company's rapid growth including driving global expansion in less than 3 years, while achieving record bottom line results. He was also part of the team that took Solera Holding private at a $6.5 billion valuation.

"When you look at how critical supply chain visibility is to the world today and you complement that with the technology, insights and business model the Interos team has so artfully built, this is just an amazing time to be in this space. I look forward to working with this accomplished organization and advancing its mission and vision of de-risking the world's supply chains, ensuring operational resilience, and creating long-term value for customers," said Evangelos.

About Interos

Interos is the operational resilience company — reinventing how companies manage their supply chains and business relationships — through our breakthrough SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence to model and transform the ecosystems of complex businesses into a living global map down to any single supplier, anywhere. The Interos Operational Resilience Cloud helps organizations reduce risk, avoid disruptions, and achieve superior enterprise adaptability. Based in Washington, DC, the fast-growing private company is led by CEO Jennifer Bisceglie and supported by investors Kleiner Perkins, NightDragon, and Venrock. www.interos.ai .

