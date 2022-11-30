Versatile Advances Agricultural Tractor Market Through Collaboration with Cummins, Elevāt, and STW Technic

Unparalleled Whole Machine IoT and Telematics Deliver Preeminent Off-Highway Monitoring, Management, and Diagnostics Solution

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the recently announced collaboration between Elevāt and Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) resulting in the integration of Cummins' Connected Diagnostics application with the Elevāt Machine Connect IoT platform, the companies are pleased to welcome STW Technic and Versatile, a division of Buhler Industries, Inc., (TSX: BUI) to the collaboration. This unique combined effort means Canadian-based tractor manufacturer, Versatile, will deliver the most sophisticated diagnostics, remote management, and support for its tractor line (Model Year 2022 and beyond) of any off-highway IoT and telematics solution available today.

"Working hand-in-hand with the teams at Cummins, STW Technic, and Versatile has resulted in a customized, combined IoT solution that provides greater insight and control than ever before," says Adam Livesay, Co-Founder, Elevāt. "Now, on top of the existing machine management capabilities of the existing Versatile CBX telematics system, Versatile tractor owners and fleet operators can easily access Cummins engine diagnostic messages, receive real time alerts, and immediate resolution advice in a single dashboard. This makes troubleshooting and repairs faster leading to increased value from every deployed Versatile tractor," explains Livesay.

"Having worked with Elevāt and STW Technic to develop the CBX system for our dealer network and our customers, adding in Cummins Connected Diagnostics was a no-brainer. We already had robust machine connectivity software from Elevāt and gateways from STW Technic aboard our tractors. With the customized portal Elevāt provides giving our customers a single application that now rolls in engine diagnostics directly from Cummins, we knew this would deliver on our core value of providing easy to maintain, reliable tractors for our customers. They are already experiencing the benefits of the combined solution," says Erron Leafloor, Versatile.

"With Cummins Connected Diagnostics functionality, we are providing Versatile tractor dealers and customers with enhanced operating performance, superior asset uptime and utilization, greater efficiency, and overall lower costs," says Ed Hopkins, Digital Solutions Business Leader at Cummins, Inc. "Now fleet managers can oversee their assets efficiently through a single platform that makes it easy to monitor all critical systems for each machine," continues Hopkins.

"The synergies that exist within this collaboration have resulted in an advanced asset and data management platform that couldn't have been achieved without the contributions of each of our organizations. Together, Cummins, Elevāt, STW Technic, and Versatile are opening the door for valuable insights that lead to asset optimization," says Carson Spencer, President, STW Technic.

With STW Technic gateways installed on the Versatile tractors, engine and machine data is wirelessly transmitted to the customized CBX Versatile platform enabling uninterrupted monitoring of the agricultural machines. System faults can be diagnosed and resolution recommendations that can be implemented either remotely or on site are delivered instantaneously.

Elevāt Machine Connect streamlines collection and analysis of Versatile's off-road equipment data, making it easy to review usage trends and providing unrivaled operational insight, remote diagnostics and updates, and intelligent asset management.

The infographic below demonstrates the end-to-end transmission of data, from the smart fault detection all the way through to the actionable insights provided to Versatile dealers, owners, and fleet managers via the Versatile CBX portal, a customized Elevāt portal environment.

To learn more about more about how Cummins, Elevāt, STW Technic, and Versatile are bringing advanced IoT Telematics solutions to the agricultural industry. Visit https://go.elevat-iot.com/cummins-versatile.

ABOUT CUMMINS, INC.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment, and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24 billion in 2021.

ABOUT ELEVĀT

Elevāt is an Industrial IoT company focused on connecting the industrial world. Elevāt specializes in connecting fleets of machines, and enabling the flow of data between operators, distributors, OEMs. Elevāt enables your business ecosystem to compete more effectively in the rapidly evolving global market. Visit https://www.elevat-iot.com/ . Follow Elevāt on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

ABOUT STW TECHNIC

STW Technic is an innovative leader in the design, manufacture, and implementation of electronic solutions for mobile machines and off-highway vehicles. They partner with machine manufacturers, system integrators, and distributors to provide engineered and highly reliable connectivity, automation, and power management solutions to truly empower their customers' mobile machines. STW Technic offers the latest in Mobile Machine IoT hardware and software solutions, such as the market-leading remote asset management platform – Reach. Their team also provides solutions such as openSYDE –STW Technic's best-in-class systems configuration tool – to support the entire lifecycle of the machine. Visit www.stw-technic.com.

ABOUT VERSATILE

Versatile, a division of Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI), is the only Canadian manufacturer of agricultural tractors. The factory in Winnipeg, Manitoba covers almost 700,000 square feet with complete manufacturing and assembly capabilities and full research and development facilities. For more information on Versatile visit www.versatile-ag.com.

