FIRST-EVER FILMED FOR IMAX CONCERT, "INDOCHINE CENTRAL TOUR IN CINEMA", SCORES $2.23 MILLION ACROSS FRANCE AND SELECT MARKETS

Iconic French rock band INDOCHINE brings 128,296 viewers to enjoy the film of their concert CENTRAL TOUR in theaters

NEW YORK and LEON, France, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and PATHE LIVE brought French pop-rock band INDOCHINE to IMAX screens last week. After IMAX exclusive previews on Wednesday 23rd November, CENTRAL TOUR - the first recorded music event to be released through the Filmed for IMAX program – topped the French box office in wide release on Thursday, November 24 (surpassing Disney/Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on that day). Continuing with IMAX-exclusive encores throughout the weekend, the concert film was also the top new opener this past weekend in the market.

In France alone, 120,000 tickets were sold for an overall Box-office total of $2.08M. Playing widely in the premium-priced IMAX screens, this box office gross matches the previous record holder for an event cinema release in France (the concert film "Mylene Farmer 2019 – The Film" which scored $2.08M) which was also distributed by PATHE LIVE on November 2019 before pandemic times.

The film was screened nationwide for one night only on Thursday, November 24 in 477 cinemas (the widest ever release for an event cinema program), including 16 IMAX screens. Previews were held the night before at those 16 IMAX screens, which then continued for 5 days of exclusive encore screenings.

An additional 10 IMAX locations also screened the film exclusively abroad in Belgium, Switzerland, and the cities of London, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Melbourne.

Overall, representing only 5% of all participating locations, the 26 IMAX locations welcomed 21,711 fans (17% of the 128,296 total) and delivered 22% of the total GBO with $482,000.

Two additional screenings are scheduled for the Scotiabank Theatre in Montréal on December 11 and December 12.

Shot at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France in June 2022, the CENTRAL TOUR was captured with 22 IMAX certified digital cameras and the spectacular live show featured a 147 feet high (45 meters) central tower and the specially designed biggest led screen ever used in a live concert (27,000 sq ft / 1,400 led panels). It is the first concert in the world to be captured live and to be released in cinema through the Filmed for IMAX camera program.

"We are beyond thrilled with the incredible performance of 'Indochine Central Tour in Cinema'," said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. "As the first ever Filmed for IMAX concert and the biggest event cinema box office for a French release, 'Indochine Central Tour in Cinema' further highlights the desire of fans around the world to experience unique and immersive entertainment events in IMAX."

"The huge success of 'Indochine Central Tour in Cinema' in post-pandemic times demonstrates that movie theatres remain very attractive to the audience, who is more than ever ready to gather around major and unifying events", said Thierry Fontaine, President of Pathé Live. "The quality of the image and sound of this specially Filmed for IMAX historic concert, that celebrated the 40th anniversary of France's most popular band, offers an unparalleled immersive and collective experience."

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2022, there were 1,703 IMAX theater systems (1,622 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 69 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/imax).

About PATHÉ LIVE:

Pathé Live is a pioneer and leader in the broadcasting of special events only in cinema. Over the last 10 years, Pathé Live has distributed over 200 events in cinemas such as operas, ballets, rock and pop concerts, including LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL, BTS's first concert in 2019 to be distributed in 4,500 cinemas worldwide (including 1,000 in the US alone) in 107 territories for a one-day only event.

Pathé Live is also the exclusive producer and worldwide distributor of the French National Theatre in cinema series (Comédie-Française), live from Paris. Pathé Live strives to give opportunities to the widest audience to have access and discover universal great classics and masterpieces from prestigious places and allow them to live entertaining, communal and immersive experiences only on the big screen with the best image, sound and comfort.

