Hallmark Offers Holiday Gifts for Everyone

Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago

Hallmark's new collection of gifts for everyone provides special ways to celebrate and connect this holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for giving, and Hallmark is here to help consumers share more merry with great holiday gifts for everyone. The new collection features options for adults and kids, offering family members and loved ones a convenient, one-stop shop for finding unique and thoughtful gifts that help show their appreciation for each other.

Hallmark Better Together Plush are the perfect gift to say
Hallmark Better Together Plush are the perfect gift to say (PRNewswire)

"Giving a gift can bring more joy than getting one, and even the smallest actions can spread more joy this holiday season," said Darren Abbott, chief creative officer at Hallmark. "From our newest collection of holiday greeting cards to gift ideas for every budget, Hallmark is here to help people celebrate the holidays with families near, or far, in the most meaningful ways."

Whether shopping for a baby's first Christmas, a best friend or a grandparent, Hallmark can help shoppers find just the right gift for everyone and every interest, at every price point.

Gifts for Everyone
Kick off this year's giving spree by shopping Hallmark's 2022 holiday gift guide for all sorts of holiday gift ideas.

Gifts for Kids
Find all the toys you need for the kids in your life, whether they are young or just young at heart. Hallmark is the one-stop shop for kids' gifts meant to encourage imagination, learning and fun.

Finishing Touches
Still in need of other gift ideas? Hallmark is here to help with stocking stuffers, ornaments, greeting cards and more.

  • Don't forget the stocking stuffers. Hallmark has a wide variety of small gifts perfect for stuffing stockings, like this Cozy Mug and Sock Bundle, Good Vibes Only Vinyl Decal and Little World Changers™ Make a Difference Memory Game.

  • Once you've shopped for everyone on your list, look to Hallmark's collection of holiday greeting cards for the full gift-giving experience. With thousands of options to choose from, Hallmark's holiday collection offers something for everyone and something for every celebration the season brings.

  • One of the best parts of the holidays is all the brightly wrapped packages and the joy of tearing off that festive gift wrap to see what is inside. Let Hallmark help you bring that holiday joy with unique and traditional holiday gift wrap options galore.

Wrap up the season with a smile during Hallmark's Trim the Tree event, Dec. 3-11. It's the perfect time to save on Keepsake Ornaments, last-minute gifts, greetings cards and gift wrap that make the season feel truly special.

For more information, or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, please visit www.Hallmark.com.

About Hallmark  
For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable channels — Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama — in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and Twitter.

