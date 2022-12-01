Hoth Therapeutics Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application for HT-001

Clinical trial to begin early 2023 for Cancer patients

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 1, 2022. The IND application supports a proposed indication of treatment for rash and skin disorders associated with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy. EGFR inhibitors are critical therapeutic agents for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, squamous-cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and breast cancer.

"With no specific treatment currently approved for the treatment of skin toxicities associated with EGFRi therapies, this IND application brings us one step closer to a new treatment option for underserved cancer patients," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. "We are excited about advancing HT-001 into the clinical phase as we believe that this novel therapeutic will be a key treatment in the onco-dermatology space. We anticipate beginning our Phase 2a trial as soon as possible after FDA review."

The IND Submission is being submitted via the 505(b)(2) development pathway, in which Hoth Therapeutics intends to rely on information not obtained through right of reference in order to reduce the nonclinical and clinical program and expedite time to NDA submission. During the pre-IND meeting with the FDA, Hoth Therapeutics plans to discuss the overall proposed drug development program for HT-001 including requirements for nonclinical, clinical pharmacology, clinical, and chemistry, manufacturing, controls. Hoth also plans to present clinical trial designs for the IND-opening, phase 2a dose ranging study as well as a proposed follow-up phase 2b safety and efficacy dose extension study; both studies will be conducted in cancer patients receiving EGFR inhibitor therapy.). The FDA will review this application and determine the acceptability of the data before Hoth begins this first clinical trial, which could be as early as Q1 2023. It is possible that the FDA will require additional information.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates Hoth may develop, and the labeling under any approval Hoth may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of Hoth's products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on Hoth's business, its clinical trials, its research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; Hoth's intellectual property; Hoth's reliance on third party organizations; Hoth's competitive position; Hoth's industry environment; Hoth's anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; Hoth's assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of Hoth's products, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding Hoth's goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and Hoth's cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although Hoth believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Hoth cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

