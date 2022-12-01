InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Accessory for Sonograms (CBA-3475)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a doctor and I thought there should be a protective accessory to prevent irritation and rashes associated with exposure to sonography gel during imaging procedures," said an inventor, from Warrenville, S.C., "so we invented the SONO GUARD. Our design could be used in any sonography suite to protect and prevent allergic reactions to the diagnostic gel."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective barrier between a patient's skin and sonography gel. In doing so, it prevents irritation and rashes, especially for patients who are allergic to the gel. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it would not interfere with the imaging equipment. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CBA-3475, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

