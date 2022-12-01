Naturepedic Donates $50,000's Worth of Organic Mattresses to Homeless Children in the Cleveland Area

As part of their partnership with Humble Design, the leading sustainable mattress manufacturer for babies, kids, and adults is bringing organic, healthy sleep to at-risk children this Holiday season.

CLEVELAND, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the leading GOTS-certified organic mattress manufacturer, is helping make a difference in children's lives this holiday season by donating $50,000 worth of kids mattresses to Humble Design Cleveland, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families' transition out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services.

"As proud partners of Humble Design, we wanted to help families in need of a chance to beat homelessness by contributing to healthy sleep for their children," said Arin Schultz, Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing for Naturepedic. Schultz continues, "This is such a gratifying experience, not only to be able to give a meaningful donation to local families, but to also be involved. Our team volunteered their time to help renovate some of the homes and got to see the difference we can make firsthand."

Thanks to passionate volunteers, Humble Design is able to transform displaced families, transitioning them out of homeless shelters by providing furnished and personalized new homes so that they can start a new future that leads to less than 1% returning to homelessness vs. up to 50% of families returning to homelessness within a year of securing housing.*

"We are thrilled with the support that Naturepedic has brought to our Cleveland location," says Debbie Eastburn from Humble Design, adding, "We can't do this alone. Every donor, every volunteer plays an important role in achieving our mission of stopping the revolving door of homelessness."

Partnerships like this allow Naturepedic to help others who otherwise wouldn't have a mattress to sleep on and would have even less of a chance for a non-toxic, holistic lifestyle.

Committed to protecting the environment through materials sourced, products created and business practices used, Naturepedic offers mattresses that are certified organic by GOTS and certified non-toxic by MADE SAFE®, eliminating the questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and barriers, polyurethane foam, vinyl and formaldehyde, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

Naturepedic's commitment to eliminating toxic chemicals from sleep products and replacing them with natural and organic materials does not end there. Through their partnership with 1% For the Planet, Naturepedic donates one percent (or more) of their annual gross income from their mattress sales to approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes.

About Humble Design:

To learn more about Humble Design and how you can support their initiative, check out their website https://www.humbledesign.org/cleveland.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier, organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications, is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

