PepperPointe Partnerships Celebrates Expansion into Virginia Market

The new Group Practice in Virginia leads to record-breaking growth for PepperPointe of nearly 50% within only four months

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PepperPointe Partnerships, a doctor-led and doctor-controlled dental service organization (DSO), announced today a new partnership with 11 orthodontic and pediatric dental practices, 15 doctor partners, and 24 office locations in Virginia. This marks the second Group Practice formed with the support of PepperPointe this year.

PepperPointe serves 136 locations and more than 150 doctor owners throughout Kentucky , New York , and now Virginia.

PepperPointe facilitates the self-consolidation of practices to preserve true doctor ownership. PepperPointe stands apart from other dental service organizations in the fact that all practices, and the DSO itself, are owned and led by the doctor partners. This alternative model preserves the legacy of doctor-owned practices and, in doing so, protects the continuity of patient care for generations.

"We believe a critical aspect of a healthy, sustainable, and vibrant practice is in the doctor's passion and commitment to their patients through direct practice ownership," said David North, chief operating officer at PepperPointe Partnerships. "When a doctor truly owns their practice, they're more committed to their team and community. And, when those committed doctor owners partner together with the support of PepperPointe, amazing synergies and growth opportunities are created."

Through this expansion, PepperPointe now serves a total of 136 office locations and more than 150 doctors throughout Kentucky, New York, and now the Commonwealth of Virginia. These locations are served by more than 1,000 team members who work tirelessly to provide exceptional care to more than 300,000 patients.

"This year consisted of a lot of firsts for PepperPointe, from making our inaugural debut on the Inc. 5000 to expanding into New York, and now Virginia," said Dr. Greg White, president and CEO of PepperPointe Partnerships. "However, we are most proud of the lasting impact that continued doctor ownership will have in the communities we serve, and we're excited to officially extend that commitment into Virginia. Our doctor partners will leave a powerful legacy of preserved patient care and allow future generations of dentists the opportunity to become true owners."

This new Virginia Group Practice includes a few of the following Brian T. Brumbaugh, D.D.S.; Central Virginia Orthodontics; Children's Dental Health of Lynchburg; Children's Dentistry and Orthodontics of Lynchburg; Danville Pediatric Dentistry; Davis & Nyczepir Orthodontics; Hansen Orthodontics; Orthodontic Arts; Parrott Orthodontics; and Roanoke Pediatric Dentistry.

About PepperPointe Partnerships

Founded in 2017 and based in Lexington, Ky., PepperPointe Partnerships is the only doctor-owned, doctor-controlled dental service organization (DSO). The unique DSO is committed to preserving true doctor ownership — at every level of the business — in order to protect personalized patient care. Through this patient-centered model, autonomy is maintained and the heart and soul of each individual practice is preserved while doctor owners experience significant financial security from the synergy, growth, and the collaborative network. Learn more at PepperPointe.com .

