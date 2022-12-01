TREACE SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Treace To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. ("Treace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TMCI).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Treace stock or options

On November 15, 2022, Culper Research published a short report on Treace (the "Culper Report"). The Culper Report expressed the "view that Treace's primary innovation has not been in any sort of medical advancements, but in aggressive reimbursement practices and deceptive DTC marketing," which the Culper Report described "as problematic and self-defeating, as insurers appear to have begun placing Lapiplasty procedure reimbursements under scrutiny while customer complaints about misleading claims from Treace are mounting."

On this news, Treace's stock price fell $3.57 per share, or 14.81%, to close at $20.54 per share on November 15, 2022.

