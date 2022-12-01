Umano Medical Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for the ook snow ALL with Pilot Drive

Designation recognizes Vizient-contracted products that bring improvements to healthcare industry

ST. LOUIS, Miss., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Umano Medical announces that the ook snow ALL with Pilot Drive, the first powered-drive system to offer an unmatched combination of low height, underbed clearance, and maneuverability, has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc., the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the country. Umano Medical exhibited the ook snow ALL with Pilot Drive at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange on Oct. 17 in Dallas.

Each year, healthcare experts serving on Vizient member-led councils review select products and technologies for their potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or to improve business operations of healthcare organizations. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and business models of healthcare organizations.

A Truly Innovative Medical Bed

The Pilot Drive adds mobility, patient safety and product performance without compromise to Umano Medical's most versatile bed, the ook snow ALL. With its controlled driving force, variable speed capabilities and intuitive controls, healthcare teams can now feel confident and in control when moving patients during intrahospital transportation.

The ook snow ALL with Pilot Drive offers game-changing standardization possibilities throughout all care settings, including bariatric, med-surgical, and palliative care units. Institutions can save on equipment handling time, clear storage space, and eliminate rental costs.

"We are truly honored and humbled to be recognized by Vizient for the Pilot Drive. True to Umano Medical's value of innovation, our team strives to develop, in collaboration with our clients, high-performance products that will fulfill the actual needs of today's healthcare professionals." - Karl Kuo, Vice President of U.S. Sales, Umano Medical

"Congratulations to Umano Medical for achieving this peer-designated status," said Kelly Flaharty, Vizient senior director of contract services. "Our member council deemed the ook snow ALL with Pilot Drive worthy of this designation for its potential to make an incremental difference in health care."

Vizient represents a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and represents approximately $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Umano Medical

As a key leader in the medical industry, Umano Medical designs, manufactures and distributes a unique line of value-driven hospital beds and support surfaces. Through their innovative and versatile bed platform - the ook snow, Umano Medical offer the most recent technologies to answer the evolving needs of healthcare institutions around the world. In addition to their high-performance products, they are proud to make a difference in the medical field through a meaningful customer-oriented approach. Relying on empathetic listening, dedicated employees, and a proactive service allows them to redefine the image of medical technologies.

