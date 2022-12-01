Weichert, Realtors Adopts SkySlope Suite to Provide Premier Digital Transaction Management to 7,000 Corporate Office Associates

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, a pioneer in real estate transaction and brokerage software, has partnered with Weichert, Realtors to bring its innovative digital transaction management to Weichert's over 7,000 corporate associates. The partnership expands SkySlope's already-widespread digital transaction market share, adding several thousand agents to the 650,000 members it currently serves throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Since 1969, Weichert, Realtors has evolved from a single office into one of the nation's leading providers of real estate and related services. Their customer-centric approach to real estate has been integral to their success and informs every decision — from what technology to adopt to what agent programs to invest in.

SkySlope mirrors Weichert's propensity for exemplary customer service, an attribute that initially drew Weichert to the leading digital transaction management provider. Equipped with an award-winning customer service team, SkySlope currently serves over half of the top 20 largest brokerages in the U.S.

Founded in 2011 with the intention to create technology that makes life easier for real estate professionals, SkySlope is an all-in-one platform designed for brokers and agents to execute, store, organize, and audit real estate documents.

In addition to its core transaction platform, SkySlope offers a dynamic set of solutions that are integrated with the platform for added functionality, such as DigiSign — a digital signing tool that can be used to send real estate documents out for electronic signature — that bolster the value that SkySlope offers to real estate brokers and agents.

Most recently, in 2021, SkySlope launched SkySlope Forms, an efficiency-boosting tool that makes the most recent versions of state and association forms available to agents directly in SkySlope. Forms are pre-filled with property details pulled from the MLS, and dates and contacts are automatically populated in matching data fields. The tool allows agents to side-step redundant data entry and save time during every transaction.

Weichert's decision to adopt SkySlope as their universal transaction management platform comes on the heels of a successful trial run of the system, undertaken by a single Weichert office. Weichert, Realtors was immediately impressed by SkySlope's near-24/7 customer support and continued emphasis on agent learning and training sessions.

"There are many reasons agents choose to hang their license with Weichert, Realtors," says Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, "But paramount among them is Weichert's dedication to partnering with the services that provide our agents with an industry advantage. With its smartly-designed interface and extensive suite of solutions, SkySlope gives our agents the most competitive advantage in the marketplace today."

"A rapidly-changing real estate landscape is asking more of agents than ever before," says SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. "SkySlope aims to make the shifts less impactful by offering agents a streamlined workflow that saves them time for profit-generating activities like landing more listings or holding open houses. We look forward to providing these benefits to the Weichert, Realtors team and being a continued part of their impressive growth trajectory."

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 650,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope.

About The Weichert Family of Companies

Since 1969, Weichert, Realtors has grown from a single office into one of the nation's leading providers of homeownership services by putting its customers first. A family of 18 full-service real estate-related companies, Weichert provides an integrated real estate, mortgage, insurance, and title settlement solution — branded as All Under One RoofSM — to simplify the home purchase experience for buyers and sellers, in most markets. Weichert leverages its customer website, www.weichert.com, one of the most visited real estate websites in the nation, to help families and individuals realize the dream of homeownership through quick and easy access to listing information and the services of its real estate professionals nationwide. Like other family-owned and -operated businesses, Weichert enjoys greater public trust according to several national surveys. For more information, Weichert's customer service center can be reached at 1-800-USA-SOLD.

