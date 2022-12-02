Pit Pat Makes Online Running a Reality - Running Races via Apps Has Become a Daily Routine for Some Runners

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While traditional running races were still limited to offline, STAR POWER, a smart treadmill released by the JOYFIT team, changed the venue of the race to online, reshaping a new model of fitness and competition, and opening a new generation of smart fitness interconnection.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way many people live their lives. Before the outbreak happened, people could choose to go outdoor jogging for a while in the morning, early, or even late afternoon. Professional runners and those who like to participate in all kinds of competitive running could also fly to local events around the world to get healthier and enjoy the race in an atmosphere of great anticipation.

The pandemic has changed some lifestyles, but it hasn't doused the enthusiasm of participants. Now, the new treadmill STAR POWER, designed and released by the JOYFIT team, has opened a new online competition format that allows users to participate and win prizes without leaving home.

Quick Assembly and Use

STAR POWER is a compact treadmill that doesn't take up much space. You can place it in a small corner or even fold it in a place that doesn't affect your life. STAR POWER assembly is relatively simple and can be successfully completed by an inexperienced person. When assembled, it becomes an important device for your training. STAR POWER has excellent performance. It is made of alloy steel and can carry up to 300 LBS. It is equipped with a double track, making it safer. It also has wireless, Bluetooth, and other functions that can provide distance, running time, altitude, steps, calories, fat burn, pace chart, heart rate, and other data, to help users make a reasonable training plan.

Richer Contents

Unlike other treadmills, STAR POWER can access the Pit Pat app developed by the JOYFIT team. Star Power can synchronize your training information to your Pit Pat account by downloading and binding the device. This app allows you to choose different running scenes and project them to a larger screen. Although people are running at home, the characters in Pit Pat have been exposed to different environments, such as beaches, islands, and running tracks, making boring running more interesting.

Pit Pat contains different training programs, including free running and target running, as well as courses that can be watched by users of different levels. It also provides good advice on running equipment selection, breathing adjustment, and making plans to help users get into a running state faster.

Most importantly, the JOYFIT team has creatively added competitive races to Pit Pat, including Multiplayer Run, PK Run, and Ranking Race, with different rewards based on different rules, which could be online medals, fitness supplies, or cash that could be withdrawn directly. The JOYFIT team believes that love does not make a runner persist, but love and reward can give more encouragement to runners.

Pit Pat's founders say STARPOWER is better for anyone who plans to keep running for a long time than a traditional treadmill, with the potential to be rewarded every time they log in and attend a race. It will be a long-term fitness competition to help people grow faster.

