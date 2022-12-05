Alaska Airlines reveals 2022 holiday sweater & offers gift ideas for the globetrotter in your life

With holiday shopping underway, we're sharing some of our favorite gift ideas for the frequent traveler, furry friend and fashionista in your life, including this season's holiday sweater.

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year again to look fly at every festive soiree with Alaska Airlines' holiday sweater. Fashion expert Tan France calls them "a win-win." He insists they're acceptable enough to transition from a daytime look to an after-hour happy hour event without drawing too much attention. Read more from France and Alaska employees about how Alaska is taking the 'ugly' out of holiday sweaters.

Whether you're spending the holidays at home this year in your favorite sweater or flying Alaska to somewhere special, we have gift ideas for the travel lover in your life:

Give the gift of travel

This holiday season Alaska Airlines is inviting guests to give the gift of travel. We're donating one million miles to our CARE Miles program, a unique and meaningful way our Mileage Plan members can support important causes, including Make-A-Wish, Fisher House Foundation, The Nature Conservancy and disaster relief organizations.

You can also share miles with someone to help them reach their next award level or top off your own. Gift certificates are also a great gift idea for the traveler in your life, which can be emailed or printed. They're available in increments between $25–$500, and never expire. Best of all, no wrapping required! Pair it with some Alaska-branded gear fit for the seasoned travel professional – from toiletry organizers to luggage tags and reusable water bottles.

Gifts for the kids or those kids at heart

At Alaska, we love to inspire a love for travel from a young age and beyond. We have gifts for the kiddos in your life and for those who love things that are just plane cute – from plush toys to onesies and jetpacks (literally), there's something fun for everyone.

A little something for your furry friend(s)

From airplane-adorned leashes to bow-ties, bandanas and more, Alaska has fun accessories to spoil your pets this holiday season.

Sport our favorite hometown hockey team

As an official sponsor of the Seattle Kraken NHL team, the Alaska Company Store has what you need for game day with gear from head to toe, like hats, shirts and more. Fans can also bring home our special Seattle Kraken aircraft, which took off during the team's inaugural season last year.

Cozy up with some of our holiday favorites

There's nothing a true travel aficionado loves more than some merch to represent their favorite airline. This year, we have backpacks to carry all of your essentials and don't let your toes miss out on our holiday-themed socks and other cozy apparel. Another fan favorite is our mini holiday sweater ornament. Check out all of these great gifts and more here.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize low fares and award-winning customer service. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for more updates. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

