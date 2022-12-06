Freedom Bank Receives Regulatory Approval to Relocate its Chantilly Branch

Bank to Relocate Chantilly Branch and Combine with the Mortgage Division as it Continues its Focuses on Enhancing Client Accessibility to the Bank Both Physically and Digitally

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA) announced today that it received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and Bureau of Financial Institutions – State Corporation Commission to relocate its current branch at 4500 Daly Drive, Suite 240, Chantilly, Virginia to establish a new branch at 4090 Lafayette Center Drive, Suite B in Chantilly. In connection with this, the Freedom Bank Mortgage Division located at 4211 Pleasant Valley Road, Chantilly will also move to this new location when it opens on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. This conveniently located office will give the Bank and the Mortgage Division improved space and access to better serve clients with ample parking and easy access off Route 50 and Pleasant Valley Road.

"We are delighted to open our new Chantilly location in this important community where we are well-established and there are so many thriving businesses and entrepreneurs that align with our value proposition. This move is an example of our constant effort to find new ways to more comprehensively and seamlessly deliver our products and services to our clients. This move also allows us to have more of our employees working together in-person in an energetic and efficient environment. We also look forward to using this new location as a springboard to develop new relationships with businesses and consumers in this growing and vibrant Northern Virginia market," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

Freedom Bank (OTCQX: FDVA) is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

