A Rat-Filled New York City Two-Bedroom Apartment For Sale in The Metaverse

TikTok real estate agent Farkakte Apartments announces first-ever crummy New York City apartment for sale in the metaverse.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly listed New York City apartment includes everything one has come to expect from New York real estate, including empty pizza boxes, a shower in the kitchen, moldy walls, and rats. But there is one catch to the listing; it's in the metaverse.

Living room including blood on the walls, leftover pizza, and mold. (PRNewswire)

A newly listed NYC apartment includes moldy walls and rats. One catch to the listing; it's in the metaverse.

The apartment is listed by Coinage , a new community-owned talk show focused on big-picture crypto coverage. Farkakte Apartment's Stephanie Turk is the broker of the first ever New York City metaverse apartment for sale.

"I have lived in some pretty terrible New York apartments, featuring mice, leaky ceilings, and a shower in the kitchen," said Coinage Host Zack Guzmán. "If that can sell in New York, we wanted to see if it would sell in the metaverse."

The property is a two-bedroom inconveniently located in the Decentraland metaverse. It's listed for sale at $528,000. For listing details, contact Stephanie Turk from Farkakte Apartments or the Coinage community.

"I don't know why anyone is shopping for a virtual apartment, but what I know for sure is that this is a piece of pop art," said Turk.

About Coinage:

Coinage is the first crypto show telling the whole story of crypto, not just the headline. We make it fun and easy to be in the know with a critical eye and clever angle, all with a guiding mission to level the playing field in crypto. Watch the new crypto news series, now streaming on YouTube.

To learn more about how to get involved with Coinage, visit https://www.coinage.media/

The kitchen which includes rats on the counter, mold on the walls and a shower by the oven. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trustless Media