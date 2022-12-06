Upper Deck Announces Connor McDavid Long-Term Renewal for Exclusive Collectibles, Trading Cards and Autographed Memorabilia

Upper Deck extends partnership with worldwide hockey star to bring fans closer through authenticated collectibles

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in entertainment and sports collectibles, today announced a long-term contract renewal with hockey superstar Connor McDavid. Under the new agreement, the company will continue to be the sole producer of authenticated collectibles, trading cards and memorabilia featuring McDavid's image and autograph.

McDavid burst onto the NHL® scene in 2015 with full momentum, scoring 13 points in his first 11 games. He became the league's youngest-ever captain at 19 years old as the Edmonton Oilers anointed him with a C patch before the beginning of the 2016-2017 season. That same season, he won the Art Ross Trophy as the League's leading scorer, the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player, and the Ted Lindsay Award as the League's most outstanding player. He has also earned the NHL Fastest Skater honors at the NHL® All-Star Game Skills™ Competition three out of the past four years, with 13.21 seconds as his fastest time around the rink. Only seven seasons into his career, McDavid has won each of these awards multiple times and is already considered one of the sport's greats.

"It's an honor to include Connor McDavid as a member of the Upper Deck family, and we're excited to continue our longstanding exclusivity for McDavid trading cards, collectibles, and memorabilia," said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. "Our team works diligently to bring unique and high quality McDavid merchandise to collectors so they can capture memorable moments of their favorite player and favorite sport."

Upper Deck's portfolio of McDavid products showcases his greatest accomplishments and includes some of the most exciting collectibles and trading cards on the market today. Collectors can now purchase a 20x24 " Up Close & Personal" Stretched Canvas autographed piece, as well as an authentic Edmonton Oilers alternate navy Adidas jersey autographed and inscribed "500 NHL Points 2/17/21".

One of the grandest pieces in Upper Deck Authenticated's memorabilia collection is "Sharpshooter" a limited-edition, autographed 70"x 32" framed piece that features a CCM Ultra Tacks hockey stick breaking through the plexiglass. The hockey stick is the authentic model McDavid used early in his career. This piece set the record for largest "Breaking Through" in UDA history, and more importantly, set the tone for McDavid's awe-inspiring young career.

"I'm excited to continue working exclusively with Upper Deck to bring collectors these exciting collectibles, as Upper Deck truly brings the best in the industry in terms of quality, authenticity and innovation, as well as authentic collectibles," stated McDavid, a spokesperson for the company. "I love knowing that passionate fans are getting their hands on these items and look forward to creating new memorabilia-collecting opportunities with Upper Deck."

Fans can also buy two unique versions of what is believed to be the largest McDavid memorabilia signature Upper Deck ever produced – "The Show" – as well as an autographed collage that shows images of several milestones along with a timeline that describes major accomplishments. In addition, collectors can buy the signed and inscribed "Back to Back Art Ross" limited-edition piece of memorabilia showing two action shots of McDavid and the actual Art Ross Trophy, which now has his name engraved on it twice.

McDavid's standout 2021-2022 NHL season saw him score a career-high 123 points and lead the Oilers to the Western Conference finals. That momentum has already hit a new level this year with 18 points in his first nine games of the 2022-2023 NHL regular season.

Fans can view Upper Deck's exclusive Connor McDavid collection of limited-edition collectibles and memorabilia at upperdeckstore.com/connor-mcdavid.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorites with unique and authenticated sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as digital marketplaces like ePack. The company's team of collectors pride themselves on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at www.upperdeckstore.com , www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), Twitter ( @UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and NHL All-Star Skills name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

