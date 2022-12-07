200+ EXPECTED FOR DISCOVERY DAY/HORSEPOWER SUMMIT

Individuals from throughout the United States in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha based HorsePower Brands will hold a 7:30 a.m. press call on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Hilton Omaha Ballroom A located at 1001 Cass St.

Horse Power Brands (PRNewsfoto/Horse Power Brands) (PRNewswire)

Co-owners and Chairman Josh Skolnick and Zach Beutler will speak to the more than 200+ attendees at the final Academy Week/HorsePower Summit of 2022 where potential franchisees make their final determination for a franchise brand.

HPB is a portfolio company of seven franchise brands in the service industry. An additional three will be added in 2023 with an expectation of 25 by 2025. Current brands include Heroes Lawn Care, Gatsby Glass, Blingle (lighting), Mighty Dog Roofing, Groovy Hues (painting), Bumble Bee Blinds and iFoam (insulation). Since the company's inception in 2019, HPB has awarded more than 550 territories throughout the U.S. in less than 24 months.

For further information, please contact Dr. McBride, senior manager – public relations at 717-327-1908 or at kmcbride@horsepowerbrands.com.

About HorsePower Brands

HorsePower Brands is a portfolio company comprised of service-based franchisors and franchise brands delivering first class customer service and experiences. Founded in 2019 by franchise veterans Josh Skolnick and Zach Beutler, the team was determined to disrupt the franchise industry to responsibly grow and support franchisees through a platform focused on operational excellence and accountability. For more information on HorsePower Brands and their various franchise opportunities, visit https://horsepowerbrandscom.

