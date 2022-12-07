Celebrate the Ho-Ho-Holidays this Season With a Feast From Boston Market

The original rotisserie kitchen brings flavor and traditional holiday favorites to the table this December

GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic family-oriented brand Boston Market , is decking the halls this season with multiple holiday meal options available nationwide starting at $11.99 per person, prices may vary by market. With over 36 years of placing convenient home-style meals and creating cherished family moments by the dinner table, Boston Market has options to suit every family for the holidays.

Boston Market (PRNewswire)

The "Holiday Experts" are offering guests multiple choices to take the guesswork out of cooking this year. Customers can order ahead chilled and fully-cooked Heat & Serve meals, including everything needed to serve between six and 12 people that can be picked up in advance at select Boston Market restaurants. For larger parties or office gatherings, groups of 10 or more can purchase buffet-style catering dinners or individually plated meals for delivery or pickup. Missing some side dishes or want to incorporate quintessential Boston Market staples into your meal? A la carte offerings can be ordered for pickup, chilled and fully cooked.

"Boston Market has built a reputation of bringing families back to the dinner table and this is even more important during the holiday season. No matter how big the table is, whether family members are traveling from afar or if the table is set for one, a delicious, homemade meal should always be a staple this time of year," said President and Chief Rotisserie Expert for Boston Market, Jay Pandya. "We're honored to be able to offer so many various meal options for customers during the holidays to ensure less time is spent in the kitchen or at the grocery store and more memories are being made with family."

Guests can head to their local Boston Market and order:

Holiday Heat & Serve: Order chilled, complete, fully-cooked meals that simply need to be reheated before serving to guests! Heat & Serve options feed up to 12 for as little as $11.99 per person and offer a choice of Boneless or Whole Roasted Turkey, Boneless or Whole Honey-Glazed Ham, or a combination of Roasted Turkey Breast and Honey-Glazed Ham. All Heat & Serve meals come with entrees, appetizers, sides, rolls and pies for a complete holiday feast. Orders can be picked up at any Boston Market restaurant between Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 1 , excluding Christmas Day.

A La Carte : Perfect for those Boston Market guests who may need an extra entree, side, appetizer or dessert to get their holiday dinner table-ready, guests can order chilled, fully cooked options for pick up in restaurants between Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 1 , excluding Christmas Day.

Let Boston Market Cater Your Dinner: Let the Holiday Experts handle the feast with hot, prepared meals that can be delivered straight to your office or home. Offerings start at $12.99 per person, with a create-your-own holiday buffet option for a fully customized dinner.

Christmas Day Offerings: Let the oven take a day off and instead travel to Boston Market for a quintessential holiday meal for $15.99 featuring Boneless Honey-Glazed Ham, two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie. Restaurant hours on Christmas Day may vary by location.

Holiday Gift Cards: Buy a $50 holiday gift card and receive a $15 bonus card for yourself! The holiday gift cards can be picked up in-restaurant or personalized eGift cards can be ordered online at BostonMarket.com and must be purchased by December 25 to redeem the special offer. The bonus cards are redeemable from December 26, 2022 through January 31, 2023 . Buy aholiday gift card and receive abonus card for yourself! The holiday gift cards can be picked up in-restaurant or personalized eGift cards can be ordered online atand must be purchased byto redeem the special offer. The bonus cards are redeemable fromthrough

All prices may vary by market. Customers this holiday season can get the gift of extra Rotisserie Reward points when placing an order or dining-in with Boston Market. The loyalty program is available through the Boston Market mobile app for iOS and Android. For additional information on Boston Market Thanksgiving meal solutions and to place orders, visit BostonMarket.com .

About Boston Market

Long admired by consumers as the place to enjoy the 'original' rotisserie chicken, Boston Market has 36 years of creating cherished family moments and placing convenient home-style meals on millions of American dinner tables. The family-oriented brand humbly began in 1985 with a menu featuring its spit-roasted rotisserie chickens, made-from-scratch cornbread and creamy mac and cheese. Today, the Golden, Colorado-based brand operates approximately 300 Boston Market restaurants nationwide, remaining true to its commitment to serve all-natural, fresh and never frozen whole chickens with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, please visit the company's website at bostonmarket.com . For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter, Instagram or join us on Facebook and Tik Tok .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Market