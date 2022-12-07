Ellipsis Health Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Digital Health 150 List

Recognized for achievements in Screening, Monitoring and Diagnostics

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellipsis Health, the market leader in AI-generated vocal biomarker technology, today announced it has been named to CB Insights fourth-annual Digital Health 150 , showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022.

Ellipsis Health's technology harnesses the power of voice to determine the severity of anxiety and depression.

"We are proud to be named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150 as it reflects the strength of our technology, the depth of our science, as well as the many ways in which the Ellipsis Health team is creating a new standard for earlier and better identification, assessment, and monitoring of mental health," said Mainul Mondal, CEO, Ellipsis Health.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year's winners."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Quick facts on the 2022 Digital Health 150:

Equity funding and deals : Since 2017, this year's Digital Health 150 winners have raised around $5.6B in equity funding across 378 deals. This includes approximately $1.6B raised across 85 deals in 2022 YTD alone.

Unicorns : This year's list includes only 5 unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list. For comparison, last year's list contained 17. This tracks with a broader drop in new unicorns across sectors in 2022 . : This year's list includes only 5 unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list. For comparison, last year's list contained 17. This tracks with a broader

Global Reach: Winners in this year's Digital Health 150 span 18 countries across 5 continents. A quarter (25%) are headquartered outside of the US — the most in the history of our list. While the US still leads, the UK comes in second with 9 winners, followed by Canada with 5 and Brazil with 3.

About Ellipsis Health

Ellipsis Health was founded with the belief that a person's mental health should have the same priority as one's physical health. The company saw an opportunity to connect the dots between the two - giving voice to a new standard of mental health care. By harnessing the unique power of the human voice as a biomarker for mental wellbeing, along with machine learning and AI, Ellipsis Health has established the only clinically validated vital sign for mental health. Its technology identifies, assesses, and monitors the severity of stress, anxiety, and depression at scale by analyzing a short voice sample to create an objective and scalable clinical decision support tool. Through partnerships with providers, payers, employers and digital health companies, Ellipsis Health is working to positively impact the quality of care, shorten the time to diagnosis, drive workflow efficiencies, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. To learn more about Ellipsis Health, visit https://www.ellipsishealth.com .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

