GlobalFoundries Named to Newsweek's "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" List

MALTA, New York, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, has been named to Newsweek's list of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023." GF's inclusion on the list, which was announced today, is the latest recognition of the company's longstanding commitment to environmentally sustainable manufacturing and corporate responsibility.

(PRNewsfoto/GLOBALFOUNDRIES) (PRNewswire)

"ESG is a priority for GF, and we are pleased to be recognized by Newsweek on its list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023," said John Toy, chief of ethics and sustainability at GF. "At the same time, we recognize there is still much work to be done. Just as the chips we manufacture are vital to the innovations that are leading to a cleaner, healthier future, we are committed to minimizing our impact on the environment, driving positive change, and creating value through corporate responsibility."

America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and based on available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility reports, sustainability reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey. The key performance indicators focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

GF's ESG efforts were also recently evaluated by Morningstar Sustainalytics, which recognized GF with a "Low Risk" rating and ranked the company 15th among the 329 rated companies in the semiconductors industry group. Additionally, in April 2022, rating agency ISS recognized GF for a "Prime" corporate ESG performance and ranked it among the top 10% of companies in the semiconductor industry.

Learn more about ESG and corporate responsibility at GF at: https://gf.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

©GlobalFoundries Inc. GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless require by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GlobalFoundries (GF)