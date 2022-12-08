CAM PROPERTY SERVICES EARNS 2 PRESTIGIOUS SILVER DAVEY AWARDS FOR NEW WEBSITE

Company Recognized in General Services & Utility, General Consumer Products/Services Categories

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAM Property Services, one of Southern California's largest and most trusted commercial property maintenance companies, recently earned two prestigious Silver Davey Awards (General Services & Utility, General Consumer Products/Services) for their new website, which has been lauded for its sleek design, easy navigation and impressive functionality. Prior to the Davey Awards, the website garnered a Gold Addy Award from the Desert Advertising Federation.

"It's extremely gratifying to be recognized in both these categories alongside some very impressive companies," said David A. Herrera, President of CAM Property Services. "A lot of thought and hard work went into the design and architecture of this project, and the response has been phenomenal. Making our clients look good is what we do and now we have a website that does the same for CAM. I also want to congratulate and thank the Cord Media team for their creative vision and talent in converting our company's complex layers and facets into a simple and elegant user experience for our website's visitors."

The 18th Annual Davey Awards is an international creative award focused exclusively on honoring outstanding creative work from the "David's" of creativity — the best small firms, agencies and companies in the world whose achievements are on par with the Goliaths of the industry. This year, the Davey Awards received over 2,000 entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms and public relations firms throughout Southern California.

CAM Property Services provides a wide range of services, including day porters, landscaping and xeriscaping, janitorial, pressure washing, steam cleaning, ADA remediation and CASp, trash chute cleaning and repair, aerial drone inspections, and more. For more information visit camservices.com or call (800) 576-3050.

About CAM Property Services

Founded in 1987, CAM Property Services is one of Southern California's largest and most trusted property maintenance companies, with five offices in the region and some of the country's most recognized brands for clients, including CVS Pharmacy, Albertsons, and Smart & Final. For more than 35 years, CAM has provided a full range of maintenance services to more than 1,300 retail, industrial, government, educational, multifamily, and HOA client properties throughout Southern California and the Central Valley.

