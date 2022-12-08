InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Wagon-Style Transport Device (HOF-269)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved wagon-style device for transporting equipment and supplies to a fishing spot," said an inventor, from Wharton, Texas, "so I invented BILLY'S WAGENS. My design can be maneuvered over various surfaces and terrain and it could make a fishing trip more enjoyable."

The invention provides an effective way to transport fishing equipment. In doing so, it increases storage, convenience and mobility. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to struggle or carry gear. The invention features a durable and practical design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for fishermen and other outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

