InventHelp Inventor Develops Mess-Free Paint Mixing Accessory (LGT-260)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and mess-free way to mix and pour a volume of paint without spillage," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the NO- SPILL PAINT MIXER. My design would eliminate the hassle and mess associated with using wooden mixing sticks."

The invention provides an effective way to mix and pour a can of paint. In doing so, it prevents paint from escaping the container during the paint mixing process. As a result, it reduces messes and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painters, construction workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

