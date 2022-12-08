Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Teams up with Albertsons Foundation to Bring Mission Tiger™ to the 2022 Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl

Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl to host ACC vs. Pac-12 matchup at noon (MT) Dec. 30, 2022, in El Paso, Texas

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony the Tiger® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® are back in El Paso, Texas at this year's Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl along with Albertsons Foundation to announce a game-changing donation to kids at Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School through education nonprofit DonorsChoose. Presented during the Sun Bowl matchup between University of Pittsburgh and No. 18 University of California Los Angeles at noon (MT) on Dec. 30, 2022, the Mission Tiger funds will help the school purchase new equipment and gear for their sports programs, maintenance tools and more for strength training.

Tony the Tiger became part of the Sun Bowl in 2019, making it a bowl game with a mission and returning the game to its roots of supporting youth sports. Four years later, Tony the Tiger and the Sun Bowl Association are creating more opportunities for kids to play sports locally and beyond.

"The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl was always designed to highlight the game's focus on helping kids play sports. Mission Tiger is thrilled to return to El Paso for this year's Sun Bowl and help provide better access to sports to local middle school kids," said Laura Newman, Senior Director of Brand Marketing, at Kellogg Company. "At Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, we are dedicated to helping middle school students everywhere have the chance to play like tigers, and that includes the El Paso community."

"Once again, our amazing Title Sponsor proves why we are lucky to have the partnership we have here at the Sun Bowl," said Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas. "Kellogg's Frosted Flakes continues to give back to the students, schools and people of El Paso, year after year and we cannot be more grateful."

Tony the Tiger and Albertsons are providing Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School students and coaches with a Mission Tiger donation to help their sports programs continue to thrive, enabling them to purchase new equipment including soccer goals, footballs, training gear, pads, water bottles and much more.

"Sports teach our students that every step they take, every minute of practice, and every chance to play brings them closer to reaching their goals," said Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School teacher Alejandro De La Peña. "We are grateful for Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger and Albertsons Foundation for helping us invest more in our athletic programs to provide our students with more opportunities to work hard and play the sports they love."

Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School Principal Dr. Angela Reyna said her campus and the Ysleta Independent School District are "grateful that Mission Tiger is providing this very generous donation, which will go toward providing student-athletes with the necessary athletic equipment to help them develop their minds, bodies and souls as they compete."

"This is a much-deserved gift for our humble students, many of whom come from challenging home-life circumstances," Dr. Reyna added. "However, we inspire and consistently teach our students that with a hustle-and-heart mentality, their dreams are limitless — and Tony the Tiger and his mission to fund athletics in schools is a prime example of that."

Students and teachers from Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School will join Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Tony the Tiger and Albertsons on the field during the 2022 Sun Bowl game to accept the donation in their own backyard — helping to raise awareness about the importance of middle school sports on a national stage.

"At Albertsons, we are deeply committed to helping our neighbors in the local communities we serve," said Michelle Larson, president, Albertsons Southwest Division. "Together with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger, we are thrilled to be able to help kids in the El Paso community have brand new sports equipment they need to play the sports they enjoy."

Since it launched in 2019, Mission Tiger has helped more than 1 million kids[1] across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. Fans can help schools in their local communities by joining the mission, grabbing a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipt to MissionTiger.com to spark a $2 donation* to DonorsChoose. For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

Follow along with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and learn more at MissionTiger.com. Ticket packages for the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting SunBowl.org or calling 915-533-4416. Tune in to watch the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on CBS starting at noon MST.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger™

Mission Tiger launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public school educators nationwide. For every Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® box purchased, a $2 donation* is sparked by uploading a receipt to MissionTiger.com. Thanks to fans coast to coast, students at middle schools nationwide have better access to play sports. If a favorite athletic program has been cut or a local team needs new uniforms, visit MissionTiger.com today to see requests from middle schools seeking funds and join our team. Mission Tiger middle school sports projects are fulfilled by Tony's partner, DonorsChoose.

*Kellogg is donating $2 per purchase to DonorsChoose with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Min. Donation $250,000 - Max. $500,000. Go to missiontiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 1/1/22 and 12/31/22; must upload within 30 days of purchase.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 5.6 million people and partners have contributed $1.3 billion to support over 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank-you's and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit donorschoose.org.

About Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School

The 1,200-student Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School is the only Ysleta ISD middle school located in the northeast area of El Paso, Texas. Designated as a 2022 Texas School to Watch by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP), the campus is led by 2020-2021 Regional Middle School Principal of the Year Dr. Angela Reyna and is committed to providing students with a superb academic program. Students from "The Park" not only exemplify what it means to survive and overcome, but they embody the true meaning of success! The school's outstanding faculty members teach the global skills necessary to overcome adversity in an ever-changing society. Through extracurricular opportunities, including a dynamic athletic program, Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School students demonstrate hustle and heart every day through sportsmanship, leadership, and grit. The school's mission says it best: "Every student. Every day. Whatever it takes. It begins with us."

About The Sun Bowl Association

The Sun Bowl Association is a volunteer based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. The Sun Bowl Association, with the help of over 700 volunteers, promotes and serves the El Paso community and features a year-round schedule of events, culminating with the Annual Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl football game.

The Sun Bowl Association was founded in 1935 with a threefold purpose: 1) to present a football attraction of national importance, 2) to promote El Paso and the Southwest and 3) to generate tourist income for the area. On Oct. 18, 1934, at a meeting of the El Paso Kiwanis Club, Dr. Brice Schuller suggested that the club sponsor a football game on New Year's Day, matching an El Paso High School All-Star Team against a worthy opponent. The motion was passed unanimously. It was decided to ask for public suggestions as to the name of this annual game, and the name "Sun Bowl" was submitted by Dr. C.M. Hendricks, who became the first president of the Sun Bowl Association.

