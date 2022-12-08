Newnan Has Gone Organic with New USDA-Certified Juice Bar

Local Entrepreneurs Passionate about Providing Community with High-End, Premium Juices, Smoothies, Bowls & Bites

NEWNAN, Ga., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newnan residents will now have a new go-to spot to boost their immune system, cleanse and eat and drink purely natural. Clean Juice, the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, will open its newest location at 314 Newnan Crossing Bypass Suite 316C 5316 on Dec. 10.

To celebrate the new location in Newnan, Clean Juice is hosting a grand opening on Dec. 13 and will be offering the first 50 customers free Clean Juice for a year. There will be several promotions throughout the day, including $5 off acai bowls from 9-11 a.m., buy one get one smoothies and $2 off a salad, wrap or sandwich from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m. 10% of the sales will be donated to a non-profit. The location will continue to celebrate their opening throughout the week, and are offering buy four wellness shots get one free on Wednesday, 50% of sandwiches, wraps, and salads on Thursday, buy one cold pressed juice get one 20% off on Friday, a free 12 oz kids smoothie with any other smoothie purchase on Saturday and 50% off any item if you are in the colors of your favorite sports team on Sunday. Customers will also be able to receive 15% off all grab and go cleanses during each of these days.

The Newnan fast-casual juice bar is owned and operated by health and wellness advocates Zachery Tillery and Thomas Parker. Both having been born and raised in Newnan, the pair are not just business partners, but family as well with Parker being Tillery's brother-in-law. Both have very diverse backgrounds, with Tillery's experience in warehouse management and Parker's being an electrical engineer for NASCAR. However, one thing they have in common is their passion for healthy and organic food.

"We are passionate about eating healthy, and finding natural and organic products that we can incorporate into our family meals can be a challenge," said Tillery. "We're excited to be able to bring Clean Juice to our hometown, and provide a beneficial food and drink option to the community."

As the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with nearly 100 open stores nationwide, Clean Juice sources only the highest-quality, premium ingredients for its cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí and Greenoa Bowls, toasts, wraps and more. Clean Juice aims to provide the perfect nutrition that comes only from organic food. Made fresh daily, Clean Juice has 10 heavily-dense nutrient cold-pressed juices made daily, which are made non-pasteurized and without heat, resulting in no enzymes being damaged. Also known for its dozens of superfood add-ons, Clean Juice offers fresh, organic spices that can be added to smoothies and juices for added health benefits.

To ensure premium flavor, Clean Juice has a rotating seasonal menu where organic products will be at the ripest. Launched in October, the new Peanut Butter Menu features three exclusive products, including The Peanut Butter Toast and The Peanut Butter One Smoothie, both made with all-organic peanut butter. They have also added the new Peanut Butter Apple Wrap to the kid's menu, which features organic peanut butter, apples and cinnamon.

For more information about the Clean Juice opening in Newnan, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or call 770-400-5780.

While the concept of juicing has been around since the 1970s, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles discovered a market need for an all-organic juice bar and healthier fast-food options. With no existing concept, they created their own store in Charlotte, N.C. that ultimately led to franchising and a mission to provide communities with a healthy and delicious organic product. Since June 2016, the company has sold over 140 franchises in 23 states.

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and other healthy food to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. The brand has more than 80 locations across the country. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com and for franchise opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

