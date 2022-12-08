Oil and Gas Investor Announces 2023 '25 Influential Women in Energy' Honorees

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil and Gas Investor and Hart Energy proudly announce the "25 Influential Women in Energy" honorees for 2023. These distinguished executives and their accomplishments will be celebrated at the sixth annual Women in Energy luncheon on February 7, 2023, at the Hilton Americas-Houston in downtown Houston.

The 25 Influential Women in Energy program honors professional women who have excelled in every sector of the oil and gas industry, including exploration and production, acquisitions and divestitures, oilfield services, midstream, finance, ESG and the energy transition. This blue-ribbon award program has honored more than 125 of the top executives and leaders in the industry since its inception.

This year's honorees represent companies such Antero Resources, Continental Resources, Deloitte, ExxonMobil, Equinor, KPMG, SLB and Tailwater Capital, to name a few.

The 2022TheThe 2023 honorees are:

Barbara Baumann , Chair of the Board of Directors, Devon Energy Corporation

Serena Buck , Vice President of Land, Ascent Resources

Le'Ann Pembroke Callihan, Vice President, American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL)/NAPE

Carrie Carson , Director, Commercial Development, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures

Keila Aires Diamond, Managing Director and Head of ESG, Quantum Energy Partners

Marianella Foschi , CFO, Civitas Resources

Deborah Gholson , Gas Development Services Advisor, Berkshire Hathaway Energy GT&S

Stephanie Hertzog , CEO Energy & Resources North America, Sodexo

Jen Hornemann , Ph.D., PE, Vice President Production, Antero Resources

Naana Danquah Jefferson , General Counsel Americas Land, SLB

Alisa Lukash , Vice President, Head of Climate Policy Research, Rystad Energy

Sarah Magruder , President & CEO, Owner/Founder, Safire Oil & Gas Consulting

Jill McMillan-Melott , Managing Director, Tailwater Capital LLC

Tania Ortiz Mena , Group President, Clean Power and Energy Networks, Sempra Infrastructure

Carmen Millet , Head of U.S. Energy, Natural Resources and Chemicals Industry Marketing, KPMG

Diane Montgomery , Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer, Continental Resources

Yuliya Olsen , Manager – North America Oil & Gas Practice, McKinsey & Company

Alina Parast , Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, ChampionX

Heetal Patel, Senior Project Manager, ExxonMobil Corp.

Megan Pearl , Director of Technology, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions

Kathryn Roark , Vice President of Diversity & ESG, Patterson-UTI Energy

Allison Sandlin , U.S. Onshore Non-Operated Asset Manager, Equinor

Rachel Schelble , Ph.D., Head of Corporate Carbon Management and Infrastructure, Wood Mackenzie

Sweta C. Sethna , Chief Counsel, Energy Transfer LP

Teresa Thomas , Senior Manager, Deloitte

Prior to the event, several of the honorees will participate in a series of interviews that will be available at HartEnergy.com beginning in mid-January. Profiles of the honorees will also be available at HartEnergyConferences.com.

Additional information and registration for the luncheon are available here. Further announcements on the speakers and agenda will be forthcoming.

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive multi-channel network providing news, data, insights and events. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

Contacts:

Jordan Blum, Editorial Director, jblum@hartenergy.com, 713.260.4621

Hadley McClellan, Vice President & General Manager, Conferences, hmcclellan@hartenergy.com, 713.260.6440

View original content:

SOURCE Hart Energy