PAR Pays It Forward, Donates to Prevent Child Abuse America

LUTZ, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PAR, a leading publisher of psychological assessment instruments, has announced Prevent Child Abuse America as the recipient of its annual donation on behalf of customers. Prevent Child Abuse America is the nation's oldest and largest organization committed to preventing child abuse and neglect before it happens. The organization is devoted to promoting programs and resources informed by science that enable kids, families, and communities to thrive.

"We began our Pay It Forward campaign many years ago to honor and acknowledge the important work our customers do. Though we provide our customers with insights and information to assist clients and patients throughout the year, this program gives us the opportunity to support their work in a different way," said PAR CEO Kristin Greco. "As a company, we feel so fortunate to be able to pay it forward."

PAR surveyed clients throughout the month of November, asking them to choose their favorite organization from a curated list. Most PAR customers are involved in psychological assessment, educational assessment, or mental health work. This year, Prevent Child Abuse America was the organization selected to receive the $5,000 donation.

"Prevent Child Abuse America is doing work that is vitally important by taking steps to prevent child abuse and neglect," said Greco. "Early experiences impact people throughout their lifespan—and raising children in safe and nurturing environments leads to adults who are happy, healthy, and prosperous. It is crucial we take steps to prevent child abuse and neglect, and I am grateful to support an organization taking steps to do that."

To learn more about PAR, visit parinc.com. To learn more about Prevent Child Abuse America, visit preventchildabuse.org.

Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of psychological assessment instruments, software, and related materials. For more than four decades, PAR has earned a reputation for providing customers with innovative assessment solutions and unparalleled customer service.

