Qazi Cosmetic Clinic Is Relocating to Newport Beach

Cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery center moves from Irvine to Newport Beach to better serve thousands of patients in Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nadir Qazi , owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic , announced today he is taking his cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery center to Newport Beach, Calif. Starting December 12, 2022, Qazi Cosmetic Clinic will be located at: 20271 SW Birch Street, Suite 100, Newport Beach, Calif. 92660.

Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, contour, enhance, and restore your face, body and skin at the premiere destination for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures. (PRNewsfoto/Qazi Cosmetic Clinic) (PRNewswire)

After building a successful business near the Irvine Spectrum, Dr. Qazi and his team are looking forward to serving even more patients with advanced skin repair and plastic surgery treatments in a discreet, private setting in their new offices in Newport Beach.

"Newport Beach is the mecca of beauty in Orange County and a focal point for shopping, selfcare, and self-improvement," says Dr. Qazi. "We are excited to move into our expanded space where patients will have access to our myriad of lasers and other technologies to contour, enhance, and restore their skin and body's youthful glow. This private, expanded space will provide each patient with the exquisite experience they've come to expect from Qazi Cosmetic Clinic and will enable to us to bring out more of people's natural beauty when they look at themselves in the mirror."

December is an ideal time to schedule consultations to achieve your Best Me in 2023! Dr. Qazi, Dr. Bernett and their team invite the public to drop by their new offices to meet the doctors or call 949-336-7293 to schedule a consultation.

As a welcoming gift, the team is pleased to offer the following gifts with purchase for gift cards valued at $3000 or more:

12-month Qazi Cosmetic membership ( $250 value)

Free toxins

Xeomin or Dysport ( $1000 worth on us!)

Xeomin or Dysport at $8 /unit for the rest of the year

$50 off each syringe of dermal filler

One Carbon Peel Laser ( $300 value)

About Qazi Cosmetic Clinic

Dr. Nadir Qazi is a board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology expert, and an instructor for advanced injections and laser techniques. He turned his love of sculpture art into a career of sculpting people to remove the barriers preventing them from seeing their own natural beauty. Qazi Cosmetic Clinic is a full-service cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery center located in Newport Beach, Calif.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qazi Cosmetic Clinic