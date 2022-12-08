ROYAL PURPLE® IS OFFICAL ENGINE OIL OF FORMULA DRIFT FOR 2023 & 2024

Helping propel Formula DRIFT into its 20th anniversary year

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Purple® continues its partnership with Formula DRIFT for 2023 & 2024 as the Official Engine Oil. The partnership was announced at this year's Performance Racing Industry Tradeshow (PRI) in Indianapolis. Known as the "Synthetic Expert," Royal Purple® focuses exclusively on developing products that significantly outperform other synthetic and mineral-based oils, and puts them to the test in high-performance and high-profile motorsports series such as Formula DRIFT.

Known as the "Synthetic Expert," Royal Purple® focuses exclusively on developing products that significantly outperform other synthetic and mineral-based oils, and puts them to the test in high-performance and high-profile motorsports series such as Formula DRIFT.

"We are honored to have Royal Purple® return as the official engine oil of Formula DRIFT for a fourth and fifth year, especially as we celebrate our landmark 20th anniversary this coming year," said Ryan Sage, president of Formula DRIFT. "The Royal Purple brand has become widely recognized among the drivers and our fans around the world."

The 2023-2024 Royal Purple® partnership will again include a contingency sponsorship for the Formula DRIFT PROSPEC Championship. As part of the program, Royal Purple® will award prize money to the first three PROSPEC contingency participants at each round. This will be available regardless of whether they reach the podium, provided the competition car displays the new Royal Purple® and Formula DRIFT decal. The top 2023 Royal Purple® contingency driver will receive an added performance incentive at the end of the season.

"Formula DRIFT drivers push their engines to extremes, and many count on Royal Purple® to give them the extra performance they crave," said Rusty Waples, director of brand & product management for Royal Purple®. "Maximizing performance is what has given Royal Purple® street cred since 1986 and what fuels our research and development team to continue to find new ways to edge out the competition."

2023 also kicks off with Formula DRIFT PRO Championship driver Dylan Hughes behind the wheel of the Royal Purple® BMW for the fourth consecutive year. With the help of Royal Purple®, Dylan captured two podium finishes in 2022, and finished sixth overall. More good turns are expected in 2023 both on and off the track with partnerships on custom car builds and product giveaways.

"We've had such a good time with Royal Purple® for the last three years, so to continue into 2023 and beyond is amazing," said Dylan. "We've had zero issues running Royal Purple® synthetic oils at over 1000hp, and the support from their R&D team has been incredible, too."

Royal Purple® produces a wide range of quality products for nearly every consumer, commercial, and industrial application. Retailers that stock Royal Purple® products include Walmart, Amazon, O'Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, AutoZone, and Advance Auto Parts. To explore the full line of products, visit www.RoyalPurple.com. For sales questions, please contact RoyalPurpleConsumer@calumetspecialty.com.

More information on Royal Purple can be found at www.RoyalPurple.com.

2023 FORMULA DRIFT SEASON

The 2023 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship kicks off on April 7-8 at Streets of Long Beach. Visit www.formulad.com for the 2023 schedule, event details, ticket purchases, driver profiles, and livestream information.

ROYAL PURPLE MEDIA KIT:

Product images and more can be found in Royal Purple's media kit:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/wljqk4vkazgokdmuabcxv/h?dl=0&rlkey=52a8hfoa9hhnl1mljzg9k7o79

ABOUT ROYAL PURPLE

Headquartered in Porter, Texas, Royal Purple is a global synthetic oil leader who tests, develops, and produces a wide range of high-performance lubricants for nearly every consumer and industrial application. Their proprietary Synerlec additive technology increases oil film strength, allowing them to significantly outperform other synthetic and mineral-based oils for vehicles, racing, commercial trucking and fleets, as well as industrial applications including maritime, plants and manufacturing, mining, wind energy, and agriculture operations. Key benefits of their products include: better performance, cleaner operation, lower cost of ownership, better mileage, and fewer oil changes. Just to name a few. Royal Purple brand products are manufactured by Calumet Branded Products, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT).

Explore the full line of Royal Purple products at www.royalpurple.com/all-products.

ABOUT FORMULA DRIFT

Formula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the driver's skills while demanding a great deal from their vehicle in terms of power and strength. Formula DRIFT provides a series for the best professional drifters from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of Formula DRIFT Champion. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life; and has established itself as the global leader for the sport.

For a competition schedule, ticket information, special content and livestream, please visit www.formulad.com.

Royal Purple®, the synthetic expert. (PRNewswire)

