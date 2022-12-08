Senté announces the appointment of Zubin Meshginpoosh as President and Chief Operating Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senté, an innovative specialty dermatology company, announces the appointment of Zubin Meshginpoosh as President and Chief Operational Officer.

Zubin Meshginpoosh, President and Chief Operating Officer, Senté (PRNewswire)

As a mission driven thought leader and strategist, Zubin brings a unique blend of experiences to Senté.

"Zubin has an incredible track record for enabling teams to achieve success in high growth and fast-changing environments," said Faheem Hasnain, Chairman of the Board at Senté. "Zubin joined Senté in January of 2020 and lead the team in building and executing the plan to help Senté survive and thrive through the pandemic. Without a doubt, Zubin's experience and expertise will contribute to Senté continuing to trailblaze a path in the aesthetic space. I look forward to partnering with him to support our rapid growth with our physician partners and ecommerce solutions."

As a mission driven thought leader and strategist, Zubin brings a unique blend of experiences to Senté from the aesthetic industry. He spent several years as an operating partner for a private equity group running Enaltus, a business in the aesthetic space manufacturing specialty skin care products to physicians and consumers in the US with a direct marketing and sales organization, and internationally with distributors and partners in over 50 countries around the world. He also served as President and CMO at Weston Laboratories and Santus Labs.

As President and COO, in addition to continuing his current duties, Zubin will work with the board and our advisors and lead the team in setting the strategic direction for our company for 2023 and beyond.

"I'm excited to have this opportunity with Sente. We have an incredibly talented group of people, along with fantastic products centered around our patented, clinically proven HSA technology. It's a true privilege to be here." says Zubin Meshginpoosh.

About Senté

Senté is a privately held specialty dermatology company dedicated to delivering novel science-based skin care products targeting a range of skin discoloration concerns. Founded in 2007 and based in San Diego, California, further information may be found at Sentelabs.com. Senté products are available through its exclusive network of physicians and medically supervised spas and on its website at www.sentelabs.com.

IG: senteskincare

Sentelabs.com

For more information regarding Senté or to sell and recommend Senté products in your practice, contact us at info@sentelabs.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Sente) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sente