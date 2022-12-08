Sentinel U® Awards Four Nurse Educators with Simulation Research Grants

Grant recipients will receive access to Sentinel U's new Advanced Practice Series™ to conduct research measuring virtual simulation's impact on nursing education

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel U®, a leading provider of comprehensive web-based simulation education solutions for nurses and healthcare professionals, has selected four projects across the U.S. and Australia for its second annual Sentinel U Nursing Simulation Research Grant (SUNSRG) program.

This year's program will utilize the company's Advanced Practice Series ™ virtual simulation. The researchers will seek to validate the product's effectiveness in strengthening diagnostic acumen and patient care management knowledge, while assessing its viability as a tool for nurse practitioners (NPs) to demonstrate competency prior to entering a clinical setting.

"This will be one of the first studies conducted specifically for advanced practice learners, which will provide the education industry with valuable insight and help set the precedent for its future use in advanced practice academic programs on a wide scale," said Jeffrey Caplan, president of Sentinel U. "We are confident our Advanced Practice Series™ platform will have positive outcomes on the learning experience."

Each SUNSRG grant recipient will receive in-kind access to the recently launched Advanced Practice Series™, which offers authentic virtual encounters that enable advanced practice nurse practitioner (NP) students, physician assistant (PA) students, and undergraduate medical students to hone their clinical judgment and decision-making skills necessary to make accurate diagnoses and establish proper plans of care.

SUNSRG grant recipients:

Mindi Anderson - University of Central Florida

Katherine Sarsfield - Bradley University

Lori Delaney - Queensland University of Technology

Brandi Pravecek - South Dakota State University

"We are excited to begin our work with this dynamic group of researchers as we aim to uncover virtual simulation's impact on advanced practice programs while highlighting diverse voices from all levels of the nursing profession," said Vice President of Clinical Learning Resources at Sentinel U, Laura Gonzalez, Ph.D., APRN, CNE, CHSE-A, ANEF, FAAN.

About Sentinel U®

Sentinel U® is a leading provider of healthcare simulations and learning innovations for nursing students and healthcare professionals. Its authentic virtual simulations and clinical experiences are the best practice in engaging learners in real-world scenarios to gain unparalleled clinical judgment and critical thinking experience. A division of American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University, Sentinel U is an industry leader in virtual simulation education for more than 150,000 learner experiences worldwide. The company was named 2022 EdTech Company of the Year by the Global Business Tech Awards, a 2022 Gold winner of The Stevie® Awards for Best Virtual Learning Solution and received the 2022 APEX Award for Publication Excellence for its rebrand campaign. To learn more about Sentinel U and its full portfolio of virtual simulation products, visit www.sentinelu.com .

