ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPL, a full-service design firm serving public and private-sector clients for more than 47 years, is pleased to congratulate Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Todd Liebert, AIA, NCARB on being named a 2022 ICON Honoree by the Rochester Business Journal (RBJ). Liebert formally received the ICON Honor Award at a celebratory event held at the Genesee Valley Club on December 5.

CALD will be based out of Innovation Square, a collaborative learning campus located in the heart of Rochester, NY. (PRNewswire)

CPL CEO Todd Liebert Recognized as a 2022 ICON Honoree

Established in 2017, the ICON Honor Awards celebrate Rochester business leaders for their leadership and achievements within and outside of their chosen fields, as well as their commitment to community service. Honorees may be in the workforce or retired and must hold or have held senior management-level positions with significant authority in decision-making for their organization.

"Todd embodies the description of an ICON Honoree in every way," said CPL President, Rick Henry, P.E. "He serves his clients and the community well by encouraging teamwork, consensus building and fiscal responsibility, all while cultivating an intentional culture at CPL that provides growth opportunities for all."

An award-winning architect, Liebert has extensive experience designing and constructing innovational healthcare and academic facilities, and has been involved in more than $1 billion in regional design projects. His high-impact ventures include the Sands Constellation Center for Critical Care at Rochester Regional Health (RRH); the Imaging Center at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC); and St. Ann's Senior Living Community in Irondequoit, NY.

In his role as CEO, Liebert is responsible for setting financial parameters and aspirations for the firm's acquisitive growth and sustained success. He is dedicated to supporting an encouraging work environment that values honesty and collaboration, and strives to strengthen the company's presence within the architecture and engineering (A/E) market and across the United States.

Liebert also serves as the Executive Sponsor of CPL's Center for Advanced Leadership and Design (CALD), a pioneering workforce development program that enables Rochester high school students to bypass barriers to the A/E industry with paid training and educational opportunities.

CALD will be based out of Innovation Square, a collaborative learning campus located in the heart of Downtown Rochester.

Beyond his role with CPL, Liebert is an active member and leader of several professional and not-for-profit agencies, including the American Association of Homes and Services for the Aging (AAHSA), the American Heart Association (AHA) Rochester, American Institute of Architects (AIA) Rochester, the Center for Governmental Research (CGR), the Facilities Guidelines Institute (FGI), the Greater Rochester Enterprise (GRE), the Hillside Family of Agencies, ROC 2025 and the Seneca Park Zoo Society.

Furthermore, Liebert is a previous recipient of the RBJ's 40 Under 40 Award, and has twice been featured on the Power 30 Real Estate and Construction list, in 2021 and 2022, respectively. He has also received accolades and awards from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) for his efforts on a variety of local projects, including design for the Wayne Central School District; Lollypop Farm (the Humane Society of Greater Rochester); and the former Genesee Hospital.

"It is a great honor and privilege to have been included among so many inspiring business leaders," Liebert said. "This recognition has encouraged me to continue seeking new and more effective ways to drive positive change in the neighborhoods where I live and work."

CPL is thrilled to see Liebert receive this illustrious award, and will continue to support his efforts to cultivate meaningful service and economic growth throughout the Greater Rochester Area.

About CPL Founded in 1975, CPL is a 480-person multi-disciplined architecture, engineering and planning firm offering inspiring design services and enriching communities in 19 cities across five states. CPL specializes in the Community, Healthcare, Higher Education, K-12 Education and Transportation sectors – providing architectural, interior design, civil engineering, buildings and structural engineering, planning, landscape architecture and 3D/virtual design services to a host of public and private clients. Visit www.CPLteam.com to learn more.

Todd Liebert received the ICON Honor Award at a celebratory event held at the Genesee Valley Club in Rochester, NY on December 5, 2022. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CPL Architecture | Engineering | Planning