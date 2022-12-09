ToothFairy rebrands to become Cloud 9 Ignite

ATLANTA , Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7, 2022, Cloud 9 Software, the leading provider of cloud-based practice management systems for orthodontists, pediatric dentists, and dental/orthodontic service organizations, announced the rebranding of their recent acquisition, ToothFairy, LP. The Customer Experience Management (CXM) solution is now known by the brand name Cloud 9 Ignite. Coupled with the announcement of the new name, Cloud 9 unveiled a new logo aligned with the other add-on service logos under the Cloud 9 umbrella, featuring the name of the solution alongside a two-toned flame.

The new name not only reflects that the product is now part of the Cloud 9 Software suite of service offerings. Cloud 9 Sr. Manager of Marketing and Demand Generation, Blu Nordgren, explained that "the word 'Ignite' was a very intentionally selected verb as the word wholly encompasses all of the things which the product can do for a practice. With Cloud 9 Ignite, practices can ignite their sales velocity, ignite their brand's competitive advantage, ignite their team's passion, and so much more."

At its core, Cloud 9 Ignite is a tool for accelerating practice growth. The solution does this by providing users with a unique combination of consumer insights, scripting, guided workflows, alerts, and reporting which can be used by orthodontic and pediatric dentistry teams to deliver more impactful, timely interactions to prospective patients. Matt Bycroft, Cloud 9 VP of Sales and Marketing, commented: "Within the orthodontic space, the difficulty in reducing operational costs, improving sales velocity, and meeting patient needs stems from a lack of modern technology and the resources needed to demonstrate value and solve the right problems at the right time. With Cloud 9 Ignite, practices are empowered to generate more revenue, faster and more efficiently, by removing that guesswork from sales pipeline management."

Cloud 9 customers can expect to see the ToothFairy user interface update in the upcoming 9.12 software update. As with all other Cloud 9 releases, the updates will be made automatically and no action is required on the part of the user. Questions regarding Cloud 9 Ignite should be directed to sales@cloud9.software .

Founded in 2009, Cloud 9 Software is a 100% cloud-based practice optimization platform. Headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, Cloud 9 currently serves more than 2,300 locations with thousands of providers and millions of patients combined. Discover more at www.cloud9.software .

