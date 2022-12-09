World-Renowned Myeloma Expert, Dr. Ivan Borrello, Joins TGH Cancer Institute to Lead Its Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT)and Cell Therapies Program

Dr. Borrello is an internationally recognized physician-scientist focusing on developing novel cell-based therapies and transplant platforms for patients with multiple myeloma and other malignancies.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is announcing its appointment of Dr. Ivan Borrello to the TGH Cancer Institute. Borrello is a world-class translational investigator in the fields of multiple myeloma, bone marrow transplant, and cell therapies. He has been involved in the field of cancer immunology and immunotherapy since its infancy in the 1990s and is currently recognized as one of the leaders in the field of immunotherapy of hematologic malignancies (blood cancers) as well as bone marrow transplants. A translational investigator is a clinical researcher who also applies new discoveries to patient care.

Dr. Ivan Borrello, TGH Cancer Institute (PRNewswire)

Borrello joins TGH Cancer Institute from the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, where he was the leader of the Myeloma Program, director of Cellular Therapies Core, and a member of the Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy Program. Borrello obtained his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, completed his residency training (internal medicine) at the University of Chicago and was fellowship trained in medical oncology at Johns Hopkins University. He joined the faculty of Johns Hopkins Oncology Center in 1999 and established himself as a highly productive physician-scientist with seminal contributions to the understanding of T-cell responses in hematologic malignancies. Borrello also pioneered studies to augment T-cell antitumor responses in the post-bone marrow transplant setting and in the development of novel cancer vaccines.

Clinically, he is internationally recognized for his many contributions to the treatment of multiple myeloma patients and for the development of innovative T-cell therapies using bone marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs), a novel platform that is being evaluated in clinical studies for patients with myeloma and other hematologic and solid malignancies.

Borrello's translational and clinical work is of the highest caliber and has been published in top-tier journals such as Science Translational Medicine, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), Nature Medicine, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), and Blood (Journal of the American Society of Hematology) among others. He is a member and has served on several committees for major cancer organizations such as the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Society of Hematology (ASH), the Society for Biological Therapy (SBT) as well as for several scientific study sections at the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

"Being a physician-scientist myself, I recognize the importance of leveraging the talents of physician-scientists who will continue to bring novel therapies from the bench to the bedside of cancer patients," said Dr. Eduardo M. Sotomayor, director of the TGH Cancer Institute. "Dr. Borrello's extensive clinical and translational expertise and reputation in the field will be leveraged to attract the most innovative clinical trials for patients with hematologic malignancies in the Tampa Bay area and beyond. I am thrilled that someone with the credentials and stature of Dr. Borrello, a gifted and compassionate clinician and talented physician-scientist with experience in building world-class, highly-regarded programs, decided to join the TGH Cancer Institute. Having him on our faculty and senior leadership team is a game-changer for the TGH Cancer Institute."

Borrello said Tampa General's approach to innovation, next-generation therapeutics, and commitment to providing cutting-edge care for every patient drew him to the TGH Cancer Institute. "Tampa General is at the forefront of the next generation of world-class academic medical centers, and that's why I wanted to be a part of it," Borrello stated. "Tampa General is marrying the nimbleness of the biotech world with the brain power of an academic medical setting to give physician-scientists the resources and support needed to, at a fast clip, develop groundbreaking and life-saving therapeutic options for patients with complex cancers and provide the most innovative and leading-edge care possible."

As a clinician and clinical investigator, Borrello will focus on treating patients with multiple myeloma throughout their disease journey, from diagnosis, pre-transplant treatment, bone marrow transplant as well as post-transplant phases of care. He will also offer novel immune-based therapies such as commercially available CAR T-cells and bi-specific antibodies as well as novel clinical trials with cellular therapies under development in his translational laboratory. He and his team will also perform bone marrow and stem cell transplants for patients with other hematologic and solid malignancies, elevating the stature of the TGH Cancer Institute and its newly established Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) and Cell Therapies Unit into one of the country's premier programs.

In addition, Borrello's extensive experience building a cell therapy and processing laboratory at Johns Hopkins will prove useful for the Cancer Institute as he helps build a similar in-house lab at Tampa General to support the Institute's bone marrow transplant clinical program. Finally, as a world-renowned leader in the field of cancer immunology and immunotherapy, Borrello together with Sotomayor will soon establish a premier cancer immunology and immunotherapy program at the TGH Cancer Institute.

"Dr. Borrello will provide outstanding, personalized and world-class care to our patients throughout their treatment," said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, EVP, Network Development, chief of Oncology, and vice president of Clinical and Translational Research, Tampa General.

"His passion and commitment as a distinguished physician dedicated to developing new ways to treat patients with hematologic malignancies, particularly through cellular therapeutics, and immunotherapies will be a tremendous asset to the TGH Cancer Institute," Schwarzberg added. "He joins a world-class team led by our director, Dr. Sotomayor, an internationally renowned physician-scientist, that will help us achieve our vision of providing the most innovative treatment and leading-edge care for our patients and their families."

Fluent in English, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese, Borrello will be uniquely positioned to care for a diversity of patients in Florida and from all over the world. "My ability to communicate directly and put patients at ease will help provide an extra level of comfort that can sometimes be a barrier for patients and their families," said Borrello.

Tampa General's cancer physicians offer a highly coordinated range of multidisciplinary specialties such as hematologic malignancies, thoracic, breast, colorectal, gynecologic oncology, and now bone marrow transplant and cell therapies. Advanced subspecialties include liver and hepatobiliary oncology, otolaryngology (ear, nose, and throat), and genitourinary (reproductive system and genitourinary tract). Tampa General will continue to take a multidisciplinary approach and will strongly emphasize compassionate and personalized care that focuses on the whole patient. For more information about the TGH Cancer Institute, visit www.tgh.org/cancer.

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

