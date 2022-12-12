Tantech Participated in Setting International Standards for Bamboo-based Activated Carbon

LISHUI, China, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Zhejiang Tantech Bamboo Charcoal Co., Ltd., had received a certificate from the Bamboo and Rattan Technical Committee of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO/TC 296). This certificate acknowledges proactive participation and significant contribution of Tantech in setting a new set of international standards (ISO 5946:2022) on general specifications of bamboo-based activated carbon, which aims at accelerating technological innovations, facilitating global trade and promoting sustainable uses of renewable bamboo resources through guiding production processes, stipulating quality requirements and specifying test methodologies. Previously, ISO had awarded three similar certificates to Tantech to recognize its valuable roles in establishing international standards for manufacturing and marketing bamboo charcoal products (ISO 21626-1/2/3: 2020), which cover a series of technical specifications and classifications on generalities (Part 1), fuel applications (Part 2) and purification applications (Part 3). All these ISO standards are instrumental in providing fundamental knowledge and practical tools for grading different kinds of outputs according to their physicochemical characteristics, such as verifiable measurements in moisture, ash, fixed carbon content, calorific value and formaldehyde/TVOC adsorption capacity.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, CEO of Tantech, said, "We have invested intensively in strengthening our R&D capabilities and reinforcing our research partnerships, in order to achieve better technologic excellence and gain stronger market competitiveness. Being able to continuously participate in assisting ISO to formulate and update international standards on bamboo charcoal and activated carbon has not only given us precious opportunities to learn from industrial leaders but also stimulated us to upgrade our production processes and revamp our quality assurance systems. All these will surely help us to better serve our customers and to attain higher acceptance of our products and services in the market."

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

For the last two decades, Tantech has been a leading high-tech enterprise pioneering and specializing in producing, researching and developing products based on bamboo charcoals with a well-established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Tantech expanded into the clean vehicle industry in 2017 through acquiring 70% shares of Shangchi Automobile. In November 2020, Tantech established two additional subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., to produce and market electric vehicles, including automatic high-speed street sweepers and others. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain. Tantech has recently expanded its operation into international markets. In May and July 2022, the Company established wholly-owned subsidiaries, EPakia Inc. and EPakia Canada Inc., in the United States and Canada to develop biodegradable packaging business in the North American and other international markets. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received numerous national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. For more information, please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the sales, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as expressly required by applicable law.

