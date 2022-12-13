Fusion Academy's Personalized Learning Coming to Folsom

Fusion Education Group to Open Its 81st campus Early Next Year

FOLSOM, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of pandemic related isolation and learning loss, Fusion Education Group (FEG) will open a new middle and high school here and with it introduce Sacramento-area families to its revolutionary education model.

Fusion Academy Folsom will open next month and become the 32nd campus in California. The accredited middle and high school is grounded in personalized education and provides a one-to-one education for its students. (PRNewswire)

"Fusion Academy is the most personalized school in the world," said Peter Ruppert , CEO of Fusion Education Group.

"We are bringing the future of education to Folsom," said Peter Ruppert, CEO of Fusion Education Group. "Fusion Academy is the most personalized school in the world. Our one-of-a-kind schools are built around the individual needs of each student. There is nothing else like it."

Fusion Academy Folsom is expected to open mid-January 2023 and is now enrolling middle and high school students. The school is FEG's 32nd campus in California and will be located at 420 Palladio Parkway. Founded in Solana Beach, California in 1989, Fusion Academy's approach to learning is grounded in its one-to-one model of one teacher to one student, with different teachers for different classes. FEG began replicating the personalized learning model in 2010, and since opened more than 80 campuses across the country. Fusion Academy Folsom will offer a flexible education model that combines three learning modalities including one-to-one learning, digital learning, and small group project-based classes.

Fusion is guided by a fundamental belief in the immense potential in every person; its mission is to help each student flourish, academically, socially, and emotionally. Teachers are also mentors and work to create positive, safe, and secure environments where students are emotionally supported.

"Fusion provides an academic and social environment like no other," said Fusion Academy Folsom Head of School Christa Green. "It serves students through connection, inspiration, and empowerment. I am excited to be a part of the lifelong impact Fusion will make on our children, their families and the Folsom community."

Green has spent the last two decades of her career in private education in Folsom and the greater Sacramento area, including pre-kindergarten, before and after school programming and higher education.

In joining Fusion, she highlighted parent and student satisfaction surveys that illustrate the power of Fusion's personalized learning model.

97% of parents surveyed report that their child has positive relationships with teachers and are pleased with their child's overall experience at Fusion schools.

90% of parents report that their child is more successful academically than they were at their previous school

87% of students report that the adults on campus really care about them

83% of students feel comfortable being themselves and an equal number of parents report that their child seems more confident since joining a Fusion school

Fusion teachers personalize instruction based on student strengths, interests, and learning preferences. Schedules are also customized so students take classes at a time of day that works best for them. Athletes, actors, and students with extracurricular passions can schedule school around their life instead of the other way around. Other students who attend Fusion include gifted or accelerated students, students with mild learning differences, or anyone looking for a more personalized learning environment.

Green is joined by Amber Pipa, as Director of Outreach. Pipa joins Fusion after a decade of outreach work with mission-driven not-for-profits, government entities, and associations.

"Like many things in life, seeing is believing," Pipa said. "Small classrooms, with one student and one teacher working to master a subject is a completely outlandish idea to many parents. When I walked into Fusion Academy for the first time, I wished for a moment that I could retake middle and high school. I've never seen students so engaged."

Each Fusion campus features Homework Café spaces where students complete and receive support with their homework. The cafés also serve as the student social hub; where student meetings occur, clubs meet, and more. Fusion campuses also feature a state-of-the-art recording studio, a mixed-media art studio, and a science lab with college-level tools. Fusion Academies are intended to remain small, and rarely exceed 100 students. Students can attend Fusion full-time for middle and high school, or part-time for tutoring, classes for credit, or college counseling.

"What I have learned in the last 14 years since we acquired the original Fusion Academy in Solano Beach is that our model offers a custom launching pad for students to realize their full potential," said Ruppert. "The relationships made and the confidence that students acquire makes their futures limitless."

Families interested in understanding the power of personalized learning should contact Green for more information at (916)353-2800 or sign up for a free trial here.

About Fusion Education Group:

Fusion Education Group is a revolutionary innovator in personalized education and provides accredited personalized education for more than 9,000 middle and high school students at Fusion Academy, with 80 brick and mortar campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college-prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in all 50 states and 35 additional countries. Fusion Academy Folsom is the 81st brick and mortar campus opened, and one of 32 operating in California. Learn more about Fusion Academy Folsom here.

