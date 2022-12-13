IS THIS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL COIN EVER STRUCK? U.S. MINT DIRECTORS GIVE UNIQUE INSIGHTS.

The Ultra-High Relief Double Eagle's 100-Year Journey

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite its beauty, the Ultra-High Relief Double Eagle had a long journey before being minted. This week on U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," 35th Director of the U.S Mint (1994–2000) and U.S. Money Reserve President Philip N. Diehl and 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve Senior IRA Strategist Edmund C. Moy discuss the history of the Ultra-High Relief Double Eagle.

The history of the Ultra-High Relief Double Eagle began over a hundred years ago when President Theodore Roosevelt commissioned sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens to beautify coins to reflect American values. Saint-Gaudens used the now iconic figure of Lady Liberty for the obverse of the coin.

Inspired by designs on ancient Greek coins, Saint-Gaudens wanted Liberty struck in very high relief. However, the capability to produce the quantity and thickness of coins that President Roosevelt and Saint-Gaudens envisioned was not yet available.

As time and improvements in technology allowed, Director Moy decided to fulfill Saint-Gaudens' vision. He resurrected the Ultra-High Relief style of the now-iconic Double Eagle coin. The design, with a fully formed Lady Liberty marching, is widely prized in the numismatic community.

