LUXIT Group Names Gene Spektor to Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communication

Veteran automotive executive will help LUXIT Group maximize growth potential and further customer diversification

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXIT Group, a leading global provider of innovative automotive lighting solutions, announced today that it has named automotive executive Gene Spektor as Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Communication. He will report to LUXIT Group CEO Stephane Vedie beginning January 1, 2023.

LUXIT Group Names Gene Spektor to Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Communication (PRNewswire)

"Gene is a great addition to the LUXIT senior leadership team and is dedicated to leading the company to the next level of growth. Gene's ability to ensure that both the company and the customer always achieve a mutually agreeable solution set him apart from others," said LUXIT Group CEO Stephane Vedie. "We share a common commitment to teamwork and inclusion as we reach for the future."

Spektor joins LUXIT Group with over two decades of experience in the automotive manufacturing and engineering sectors, including program management, sales, and executive leadership positions with global Tier 1 suppliers. Spektor holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from Wayne State University.

"LUXIT Group's position as the North American leader of small lighting in the automotive industry makes this an exciting time to join the team and help accelerate realizing the next milestones. I am both honored and excited to be given this challenging opportunity and look forward to getting back to my lighting roots," said Spektor.

About LUXIT Group

LUXIT Group ( LUXITGroup.com ) is a global automotive lighting supplier. LUXIT's Tier 1 division is an established North American provider of small lamps and auxiliary lighting, bringing innovative solutions to OEM customers. Its Tier 2 division is a global supplier to lighting, headlamp and rear lamp Tier 1s. With its unique combination of processes and know-how, the Tier 2 offering includes complex die casting, thixomolding, plastic injection, metallization and electronics assembly.

LUXIT Group's full vertical integration and unique capabilities create a competitive advantage in cost, logistics, and time to market. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Mich., LUXIT Group has technical centers located in Irvine, Calif., and Largo, Fla., with manufacturing facilities in the United States, Taiwan, and China.

