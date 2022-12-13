Maxwell Healthcare Associates Recognizes Element5 With "Partner of the Year Award" as they Assist Post-Acute Agencies in Leveraging Robot Process Automation

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), the industry's leading post-acute consulting firm names Element5, an intelligent automation solution for post-acute care, partner of the year for 2022. Leveraging E5's automation workflows, MHA was able to increase client productivity by 80% within home health agencies.

MHA is honored to launch the partner of the year award. This award aims to recognize B2B partners for outstanding collaboration and success throughout the partnership. For consideration of success, we look at promotion of marketing assets, optimization within agencies, and success of implementation for our clients. Our partnership with E5 has proven advantageous in all aspects of this criteria, bringing growth in business satisfaction and industry recognition.

Element5 was named partner of the year in recognition of their success with both partnership and client-side implementations. "Our partnership with Element5 has shown what we can accomplish with our partners. E5 set a standard for our partnership program and future partners through their continued collaboration, communication, and work ethic," said Hunter Sorensen, Vendor Partner Manager at MHA. "This is a team dedicated to succeeding and utilizing the value of partnerships to reach their goals. I'm excited to continue working with them and see the results of how our partnership can better shape the post-acute space."

E5's automation technology gives post-acute agencies the edge they need to optimize productivity in an understaffed environment. With an 80% reduction in the hours teams spend on manual administrative work and direct ROI, E5's technology has become an essential part of post-acute care.

"We are proud of the work we've done in the homecare industry, assisting these agencies to keep up with the fast-paced climate allows these essential facilities to remain open," said Joe Randesi, CEO of E5. "The E5 MHA partnership has been great for both companies as we share the same culture. On the success side for outcomes the work were doing is very synergistic, we are in the business of automating administrative tasks while MHAs core competency is to figure out the most optimized way for an efficient operation. The cross functional value of this partnership has been very productive."

About Element5

Element5 is simplifying work for post-acute care organizations by offering end to end workflow Automation-as-a-Service. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Element5 delivers intelligent automation and analytics that help organizations improve operational efficiency, recognize revenue faster and help their resources focus on better patient outcomes.

Built by experts with decades of experience in healthcare and post-acute care, Element5 is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Chennai, India. You can learn more about Element5 and RPA at www.e5.ai.

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Maxwell Healthcare Associates boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA can work with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize, and transform agencies across the nation. For more information, visit www.maxwellhca.com.

