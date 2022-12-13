The Most Wonderful Appetizers and Side Dishes to Beef Up Your Celebration This Year

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. is making spirits bright with delicious, and easy, recipes to make your holiday party shine

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While a classic roast is always a showstopper for holiday meals it doesn't have to end there. Whether you're hosting and looking for some appetizer inspiration or a guest charged with bringing an appetizer, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, has you covered with beefy new recipes that are sure to please a hungry crowd.

A good artichoke dip is among one of the greats when it comes to appetizers at holiday parties, but this Cheesy Beef Artichoke Dip adds a little something extra to the traditional recipe. As a bonus, you can use leftover beef pot roast to cut down on time spent cooking and turn last night's meal into a new party favorite.

If you're looking to spice up your spread, these Spicy Cajun 'Boudin' Meatballs will bring the heat for your guests. Ground beef bites seasoned with a blend of Cajun spices and dipped in hot pepper sauce – they are sure to warm you up.

Looking for something fresh and new? Try our Spicy Korean Beef & Cucumber Appetizers. This lighter option packs a punch of flavor and protein to keep you fueled for the busy holiday season. Your party guests will keep coming back for this combo of beef Strip Steak, herbed cream cheese, cucumber and spicy Asian sauce.

Moving from the family room to the main table, Beef Stuffing with Apples & Cranberries can serve as either a side or the main dish. With all the traditional flavors of classic stuffing, this recipe showcases how versatile beef is, adding ground beef to give you more options on how and when to serve this version of a holiday classic.

Easy Mexican Beef Sausage Cornbread Muffins are everything you love about traditional cornbread with a twist. Using Mexican-Style Beef Sausage, this muffin recipe is perfect for your holiday brunch or an easy side dish.

Cheesy, savory and gooey all wrapped inside flaky breading, these Italian Beef Meatball Sandwich Rolls bring the comfort and flavor. Ground Beef Italian-Style sausage is wrapped around mozzarella cheese and then covered in dough for a perfect package of goodness to dip in marinara sauce.

To find these videos and more inspiration on beefy recipes this holiday season follow Beef. It's What's For Dinner. on Facebook and Instagram and visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

