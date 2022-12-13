Pfingsten Invests in Tempest

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempest announces a major investment from Pfingsten Partners, L.L.C, an established private equity group with decades of experience building companies in the distribution and business services industries like Tempest.

Tempest (PRNewswire)

Pfingsten is an operationally focused private equity firm formed in 1989. From its headquarters in Chicago, IL, and representative offices in India and China, the firm builds better businesses through operational improvements, professional management practices, global capabilities, and profitable business growth. Since completing its first investment in 1991, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion and has acquired 161 manufacturing, distribution, and business services companies. For more information, visit pfingsten.com.

"We chose Pfingsten because of its operational expertise, access to capital, and strong track record of helping companies grow, which will enable us to meet the expanding needs of network operators," said Tempest CEO Jessica Firestone. "We are excited about this next phase as we accelerate our growth and entry into additional strategic markets."

"Tempest has a broad equipment and service offerings enabling them to support customers' sophisticated network needs with a high level of personalized service," said Phillip Bronsteatter, Managing Director at Pfingsten. "We look forward to building upon Tempest's technical service offering and product distribution capabilities organically and via add-on acquisitions."

Pfingsten acquired the company on December 2, 2022. For more information on Tempest, visit tempestns.com

About Tempest

Tempest is a national network solutions provider dedicated to delivering custom solutions to the complex challenges that slow down network operators. The Tempest portfolio is designed to be agile for companies operating and expanding networks built with multiple types of technology throughout the entire network lifecycle – from network deployment and optimization to network expansion and maintenance, all the way to network reconfiguration and decommissioning. Since 2005, Tempest has and continues to deliver best-in-class customer support by listening to the needs of its customers and helping them save time and money every day.

For media inquiries, contact Vice President of Marketing Jesus Cardoso at jcardoso@tempestns.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tempest