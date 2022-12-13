Saladworks Partners with Kitchen United as Part of New Takeout Concept Expanding in Columbus, OH Area Kroger Locations

The brands' menu will now be available for takeout and delivery in two Columbus area Kroger Mix Food Hall locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual salad franchise and part of the WOWorks family of better-for-you restaurant brands, has announced their menu is now available for on-the-go meals, takeout, and delivery through two new Kitchen United Mix Food Hall locations in Columbus, Ohio. The two Mix Food Hall locations can be found inside neighborhood Kroger stores located at 300 Hamilton Rd., Gahanna, and 3417 N High St., Clintonville.

Kitchen United's Mix Food Hall provides customers with a seamless takeout experience, offering a variety of restaurant brands and menu options including Saladworks. Saladworks offers a variety of fresh ingredients that can be made into salads and paninis. Saladworks fits well into Mix Food Hall's concept by providing customers a variety of options while removing the need to compromise. Customers will be able to order from Saladworks and other concepts at Mix Food Hall as part of one order, so everyone can get what they want.

"As Saladworks continues to grow, we are excited to have our menu offered at Mix Food Hall locations in Columbus," said Lauriena Bornstein, Saladworks Chief Brand Officer. "It is our priority to provide individuals and families with healthy food options that are quick and accessible, and partnering with Kitchen United's Mix Food Hall has allowed us to continue to provide fresh healthy meal options to more people in the communities we serve."

Customers will be able to place their order at on-site kiosks at Kroger locations or online at MixFoodHall.com. Customers can also order through third-party delivery apps but ordering from multiple restaurant menus featured at Mix Food Hall is exclusively available through the Mix Food Hall ordering platform.

About Saladworks

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 165 locations across 25 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #7 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2021, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 35 years. Saladworks is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberito's Southwestern Cantina and Grille and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit http://www.saladworks.com

ABOUT KITCHEN UNITED'S MIX FOOD HALL

Kitchen United currently operates 16 to-go food halls in California, Texas, Arizona, New York, Illinois, and Ohio with more locations opening across the nation. It's the nation's first "multi-restaurant ordering" to-go experience that allows foodie fans who love variety to order meals from multiple restaurants, all on the same bill. For additional information, please visit: http://www.mixfoodhall.com .

