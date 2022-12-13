XT.COM Lists FLAG in its Main and DeFi zones

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of FLAG on its platform in the main and DeFi zone and the FLAG/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-12-13 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit FLAG for trading at 2022-12-12 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for FLAG will open at 2022-12-14 10:00 (UTC)

About FLAG

The Flag Media Token is a ERC-20 token deployed on the polygon blockchain, a sidechain of Ethereum. The max token supply is 37 million while current circulating supply is approximately 7.9 million. The FLAG Token was developed to support the Flag Media network of publications such as running press releases, featuring articles and multimedia content, promotional campaigns, and registering for events.

The FLAG token can be used to pay for article placements and online placement marketing on various publication sites. Flagmart, a media hall, allows vendors to meet buyers who are willing to purchase products and services with FLAG tokens. The token is also used as a medium of exchange to purchase various other products with participating partners. Exclusive reputation management tools would be available for clients using FLAG tokens. Client referrals for ad placements, purchasing a certain amount of placements and various other activities can earn users FLAG tokens. An NFT token program is also in the works that utilizes the FLAG token.

About the Flag Media

Flag Media is the parent company of CryptoTimesRegister.com, GlobalBusinessDaily.com, PRDailyWire.com, CEOExtra.com, EmpireStories.com, and other online news sources and magazines. Flag Media also has a very large partner network and has the ability to amplify any type of content including multimedia for increased brand recognition purposes. Flag Media owns dozens of online publications that cater to topical themes in business, finance, technology, health, sports and more. All of their sites are connected and optimized, which gives Flag Media properties the greatest impact for search engine results and viewership exposure.

Website: flagtoken.com

Whitepaper: flagtoken.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/flagmediagroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flagmediagroup/

XT.COM will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both FLAG and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in FLAG trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace , our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

